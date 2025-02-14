Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-22-4-2) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-22-3-2) on Thursday night, by a final score of 4-2, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay was between the pipes for the Swamp Rabbits.

After Gladiators forward Ryan Cranford went to box halfway through the first period, the Swamp Rabbits were able to capitalize on the power-play, as Bryce Brodzinski (14th) sniped the puck blocker side on Drew DeRidder, giving Greenville a 1-0 lead.

At 3:35 of the second, Connor Galloway (3rd) potted the third goal of his professional career, by knocking home his own rebound. The helpers on the goal were credited to Jeremy Hanzel and Chad Nychuk.

A few minutes later, at 8:37, Greenville forward Bryce Brodzinski (15th) scored his second power-play goal of the night, just as Jeremy Hanzel was coming out the penalty box. Brodzinski tapped in an a backdoor feed from teammate Stuart Rolofs, past a prone Drew DeRidder.

In the final period, 24-year-old forward Michael Marchesan (6th) took matters into his own hands, by rifling a shot from the perimeter past the glove side of goaltender Dryden McKay. Anthony Firriolo received the assist on Marchesan's marker.

With less than two minutes to play in regulation, Dominik Marcinkevics (2nd) put home his first goal as a Gladiator, and second of the season, to put Atlanta on top for the first time in the game.

In the waning seconds of the contest, Dylan Carabia (1st) made no mistake, finding the empty cage after an unselfish pass from Carson Denomie.

"In this league, you don't want to use having a "thin" lineup as an excuse, but when you have your alternate captain [Cody Sylvester] and Captain [Eric Neiley] out, you need guys to step up. We got just that from everybody tonight, and huge credit to the four guys who were able to get on the board. Gally [Connor Galloway] lifted the bench with his goal, then a big one for Marchy [Michael Marchesan], and at the end there, Dom [Dominiks Marcinkevics] nets on that encapsulates hard work. Last but not least, I loved seeing Carbs [Dylan Carabia] scoring his first of the year. He blocked the shot at the end, and empty netter or not, it was great to see him continuing what he's done all year for us. Overall, this was a nice win for the guys tonight."

Drew DeRidder made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay made 32 saves on 35 shots in the lost for the Swamp Rabbits.

