Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions squared off against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York for Game #2 in the teams' seven-game series. The first of the seven games was held Wednesday night in Trois-Rivières with the Lions recording a 4-1 victory.

Trois-Rivières' Tyler Hylland opened the scoring at the 14:50 mark of the first period after being set up with a nifty pass from captain Morgan Adams-Moisan. Although the Lions entered the intermission with a 1-0 lead, it was the Thunder who dominated in the shots on goal department with a 13-to-5 advantage.

The score remained the same after 40 minutes of play with neither team able to find the back of their opponent's net. The only penalty of the period went to the Thunder - Grant Loven called for slashing at 6:15 - but the Lions were unable to capitalize on the ensuing power play. There weren't many shots on goal in the period, with Trois-Rivières outshooting Adirondack 5-to-4.

Each team recorded eight shots on goal in the third period. The Thunder were the first in the period to make one of those shots count when Kevin O'Neil scored at 7:48 to tie the game at 1-1. But then four minutes later Lions assistant captain Jakov Novak scored to regain the lead for Trois-Rivières. That goal turned out to be the game-winner, with the Lions skating off the ice with a 2-1 victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.