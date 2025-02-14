Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder are set to play the second, third and fourth games of their seven-game series starting tonight in Glens Falls, New York.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#86 Jakov Novak: The forward led the way for the Lions on Wednesday night, registering his second hat-trick in a Trois-Rivières uniform. His 17 goals this season ties him with Anthony Beauregard for the team's lead.

#33 Luke Cavallin: The goaltender should be seeing some ice time over the weekend as he'll be trying to make amends following two tough outings on the team's recent trip to Savannah and Jacksonville.

#71 Justin Ducharme: The forward from Mirabel, Quebec has been a force to be reckoned with of late. He's dangerous whether the Lions are playing at full-strength or on the penalty kill.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#46 Ryan Nolan: The forward scored his first ECHL goal in his first ECHL game on Wednesday night, beating Lions' goaltender Hunter Jones. He had several other good scoring opportunities as well.

#72 Ryan Francis: The one-time Lion knows how to inflict damage on his former team, and in every sense of the word: He can score key goals and is also very physical, especially, it seems, when he faces Trois-Rivières.

#19 T.J Friedmann: The forward was one of the Thunder's top performers on Wednesday night. Although he failed to beat Jones, he did have several good scoring opportunities.

The Lions and Thunder will conclude their seven-game series next weekend in Trois-Rivières.

