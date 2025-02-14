ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 14, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Andrei Bakanov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve
add Gustav Muller, F activated from reserve
delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
delete Greg Smith, F placed on reserve
Allen:
add Miko Matikka, F assigned from Tucson by Utah Hockey Club
add Luke Richardson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Anson Thornton, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve
delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Dave DeSander, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G signed contract
delete Mark Sinclair, G suspended by Bloomington
Florida:
add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve
add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
delete Craig Needham, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Matt Murphy, D acquired from Tahoe 2/12
add Michael Gildon, F activated from reserve
add Jack Gorniak, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kabore Dunn, D traded to Worcester
delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Connor Punnett, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
add Mason McCarty F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve
delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Cam Gray, G signed contract
add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve
add Kale Howarth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
delete Caydon Edwards, G released as emergency backup goalie
Iowa:
add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve
delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
delete Luke Loheit, F placed on reserve
delete Landon McCallum, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Linus Hemstrom, F acquired from Bloomington 2/11
delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Carson Golder, F activated from reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
delete Graham Sward, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Gehrett Sargis, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve
add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
delete Patrick Newell, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve
add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Craig Armstrong, F activated from reserve
add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve
delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh
add Mats Lindgren, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Isaac Belliveau, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve
delete Anthony Repaci, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
