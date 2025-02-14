ECHL Transactions - February 14

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 14, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Andrei Bakanov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve

add Gustav Muller, F activated from reserve

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

delete Greg Smith, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Miko Matikka, F assigned from Tucson by Utah Hockey Club

add Luke Richardson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Anson Thornton, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Dave DeSander, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G signed contract

delete Mark Sinclair, G suspended by Bloomington

Florida:

add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve

add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

delete Craig Needham, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Matt Murphy, D acquired from Tahoe 2/12

add Michael Gildon, F activated from reserve

add Jack Gorniak, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D traded to Worcester

delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Connor Punnett, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

add Mason McCarty F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Cam Gray, G signed contract

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

add Kale Howarth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

delete Caydon Edwards, G released as emergency backup goalie

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Luke Loheit, F placed on reserve

delete Landon McCallum, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Linus Hemstrom, F acquired from Bloomington 2/11

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Carson Golder, F activated from reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Graham Sward, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve

add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Newell, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve

add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Craig Armstrong, F activated from reserve

add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

add Mats Lindgren, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Isaac Belliveau, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve

delete Anthony Repaci, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

