Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Florida Everblades on Friday night for the second of three games against the first place team this weekend. Despite a late-game comeback, Indy fell to Florida, 7-3.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:26, Fuel captain Chris Cameron kicked things off with a goal assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Colin Bilek to put Indy up 1-0.

Maksimovich took a boarding penalty about two minutes later but the Fuel killed it off.

Bennett Stockdale went to the penalty box next with a hooking call that resulted in a power play goal from Florida's Colin Theisen.

Connor Doherty scored about thirty seconds later to give the Everblades a 2-1 lead.

As things got chippier between the two teams, Ben Brar was called for cross checking during a scuffle along the boards at 14:14. Florida killed it off.

Carson Gicewicz took a roughing penalty at 19:11 to give Indy a power play chance that would last into the second frame.

2ND PERIOD

After that penalty expired, Florida's Dillon Hamaliuk took a high sticking penalty at 2:28 to give Indy another power play opportunity, but the Everblades killed it off.

Jordan Sambrook scored for Florida at 6:33 to make it 3-1 in favor of the Everblades. Kyle Betts followed that up with a goal about 45 seconds later to make it 4-1.

At 8:52, Brar scored for the Everblades to make it 5-1.

Kale Howarth took back-to-back penalties at 17:19 and 19:44 for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct respectively.

At the end of the second period, Florida was outshooting Indy 20-13.

3RD PERIOD

Tarun Fizer scored at 1:24 while Florida was still on the power play to put them up 6-1.

At 4:51, Chris Cameron took a tripping penalty to put Indy on the penalty kill.

Darby Llewellyn scored his third shorthanded goal of the season at 6:28 with the help of Lemos and Adam McCormick.

At 7:52, Maksimovich scored to make it 6-3. Ty Farmer and Lemos claimed assists on that goal.

Former Fuel defenseman Santino Centorame took a tripping penalty at 12:36 but Florida killed it off before Bilek took a slashing call at 14:43 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill.

Fizer scored his second goal of the night to put the Everblades up 7-3 at 18:44.

Time expired soon after and Florida took the 7-3 win while outshooting Indy 26-25.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.