Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Florida Everblades on Friday night for the second of three games against the first place team this weekend. Despite a late-game comeback, Indy fell to Florida, 7-3.
1ST PERIOD
At 3:26, Fuel captain Chris Cameron kicked things off with a goal assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Colin Bilek to put Indy up 1-0.
Maksimovich took a boarding penalty about two minutes later but the Fuel killed it off.
Bennett Stockdale went to the penalty box next with a hooking call that resulted in a power play goal from Florida's Colin Theisen.
Connor Doherty scored about thirty seconds later to give the Everblades a 2-1 lead.
As things got chippier between the two teams, Ben Brar was called for cross checking during a scuffle along the boards at 14:14. Florida killed it off.
Carson Gicewicz took a roughing penalty at 19:11 to give Indy a power play chance that would last into the second frame.
2ND PERIOD
After that penalty expired, Florida's Dillon Hamaliuk took a high sticking penalty at 2:28 to give Indy another power play opportunity, but the Everblades killed it off.
Jordan Sambrook scored for Florida at 6:33 to make it 3-1 in favor of the Everblades. Kyle Betts followed that up with a goal about 45 seconds later to make it 4-1.
At 8:52, Brar scored for the Everblades to make it 5-1.
Kale Howarth took back-to-back penalties at 17:19 and 19:44 for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct respectively.
At the end of the second period, Florida was outshooting Indy 20-13.
3RD PERIOD
Tarun Fizer scored at 1:24 while Florida was still on the power play to put them up 6-1.
At 4:51, Chris Cameron took a tripping penalty to put Indy on the penalty kill.
Darby Llewellyn scored his third shorthanded goal of the season at 6:28 with the help of Lemos and Adam McCormick.
At 7:52, Maksimovich scored to make it 6-3. Ty Farmer and Lemos claimed assists on that goal.
Former Fuel defenseman Santino Centorame took a tripping penalty at 12:36 but Florida killed it off before Bilek took a slashing call at 14:43 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill.
Fizer scored his second goal of the night to put the Everblades up 7-3 at 18:44.
Time expired soon after and Florida took the 7-3 win while outshooting Indy 26-25.
