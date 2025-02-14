Steelheads Trailed 2-1 Heading into Third, Complete Comeback, Winning 3-2

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (24-16-6-1, 55pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (16-25-4-2, 38pts) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 5,215 at the Maverik Center as Connor MacEacherntied the game with 6:49 to play and then Patrick Moynihan netted the game winner with 62 seconds to play. Idaho and Utah will meet Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. and Monday at 3:10 p.m.

Matthew Seminoff (1st) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead with a power-play score at 18:27 of the first period from Connor MacEachern and Jason Horvath. From the right wall Horvath fed MacEachern a couple of feet inside the center of the blue line where he slid the puck to Seminoff in the left circle where he pounded a one-timer into the net. Just 25 seconds later Reid Lebster scored on a breakaway sending the score tied at 1-1 into the first intermission.

With 1:58 remaining in the second period Neil Shea gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Connor MacEachern (19th) provided the equalizing tally with 6:49 remaining in the third period from Wade Murphy and Jason Horvath. From the center point Horvath sent a shot towards the net that got that got tipped in front of the net of the right pad of Adam Scheel. The rebound was corralled by MacEachern at the far post where he snuck it home. With 62 seconds remaining Patrick Moynihan (5th) provided the game winner from Brendan Hoffmann and Hank Crone. From the right-wing wall Crone fed Hoffmann in the high slot where he fired a shot that was stopped by Scheel who left a rebound behind him, and Moynihan crashed the net banging it home.

With 4.5 seconds left Bryan Thomson made two incredible saves in the blue paint and Matt Register swept the puck away just before it got to the goal line. After the call was looked at Neil Shea received a penalty shot that was stopped by Thomson as Idaho prevailed for the 3-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 35 saves on 37 shots in the win while Adam Scheel made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Patrick Moynihan (IDH)

2) Connor MacEachern (IDH)

3) Bryan Thomson (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 1-for-5 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-4.

Utah outshot Idaho 37-27.

C.J. Walker, Pito Walton, Blake Swetlikoff, Patrick Kudla, and Mark Olver did not dress for Idaho.

Connor MacEachern scored a goal and added an assist for his ninth multi-point game Jason Horvath tallied two assists.

Matthew Seminoff scored his first goal as a Steelhead in his third game.

Patrick Moynihan has three of his four goals as a Steelhead against Utah.

Brendan Hoffmann, Wade Murphy, and Hank Crone each recorded an assist.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.