Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 25

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), have won five straight games and head into the final week of the season holding the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Apr. 9 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 11 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 12 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Apr. 4

Idaho (7) at Allen (3)

Tyler Burnie gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 2:58 into the game but Max Nevers in his professional debut tied the score 4:06 later from Francesco Arcuri and Demetrios Koumontzis at 7:04. Ayden MacDonald had Allen leading 2-1 after the first period after striking with 6:57 to play in the first period. In the opening five minutes of the second period Idaho struck three times in a span of 3:44 to capture a 4-2 lead. A.J. White 54 seconds in from Wade Murphy and Matt Register tied the game then Patrick Moynihan 2:22 later from Register and C.J. Walker gave Idaho their first lead of the night, 3-2 at 3:16. 82 seconds Nick Canade increased the lead to 4-2 from Kaleb Pearson before Pearson had Idaho out in front 5-2 through 40 minutes of play scoring with 3:49 to play in the middle frame from Patrick Kudla and Reece Harsch. Canade then pushed the lead to 6-2 with his second of the game just 6:42 into the third period from Pearson and Ty Pelton-Byce. Allen's Brayden Watts made it a 6-3 game 3:56 later before Moynihan scored his second of the night with five minutes to play from Jade Miller and Ryan Gagnon capping off the 7-3 win as Ben Kraws made 20 saves in the victory as Idaho outshot Allen 43-23.

Saturday, Apr. 5

Idaho (7) at Allen (2)

After Quinn Warmuth gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 6:29 into the game on a four-on-four tally Mason Neverstied the game from Demetrios Koumontzis with 6:06 to play in the first period. Brendan Hoffmann made it 2-1 from Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett 5:33 into the second period and he then stretched the lead to 3-1 with 5:04 to play in the frame from Ty Pelton-Byce and Arcuri. 1:40 later Nick Issacson remade it a one goal contest before Kaleb Pearson scored on the power-play with 1:57 remaining from Matt Register and Arcuri as Idaho took a 4-2 lead through 40 minutes. Francesco Arcuri scored twice on the power-play in 1:56 in the front half of the first period making it 6-2. His first came at 7:38 from Patrick Kudla and Hoffmann then his second at 9:34 from Register. C.J. Walker capped off the night scoring with 5:14 to play in regulation from Patrick Moynihan and Trevor Zins making it a 7-2 final score as Bryan Thomson made 22 saves for the win.

Sunday, Apr. 6

Idaho (5) at Tulsa (2)

After Austin Albrecht put the Oilers in front 1-0 just 2:35 into the game Idaho took a 2-1 lead shortly after. C.J. Walker tied the game from Demetrious Koumontzis and Brendan Hoffmann at 5:17 and then Kaleb Pearsongave the Steelheads the advantage from Nick Canade at 7:00. After a scoreless second period the Steelheads took a 4-1 lead less than two minutes into the third period receiving goals 21 seconds apart from one another as Ty Pelton-Byce scored 91 seconds from Patrick Kudla and then Demetrios Koumontzis (6th)at 1:52 from Mason Nevers. Easton Brodzinski made it 4-2 at 5:23 and then Patrick Moynihan (11th)increased the lead back to three from Canade and Pearson with 8:07 remaining in regulation for the 5-2 win. Ben Kraws made 25 saves in the win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. XY - Kansas City Mavericks (46-18-4-1, 97pts)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (41-23-4-1, 87pts)

3. Wichita Thunder (38-24-6-1, 83pts)

4. Idaho Steelheads (37-23-8-1, 83pts)

5. Tulsa Oilers (37-24-5-3, 82pts)

6. Rapid City Rush (30-30-6-3, 69pts)

7. Utah Grizzlies (23-38-6-2, 54pts)

8. Allen Americans (16-42-8-3, 43pts)

THIS WEEK IN THE MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Idaho hosts Kansas City

Tahoe hosts Wichita

Allen hosts Tulsa

Rapid City hosts Utah

* All four series' are Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday*

ECHL TIE BREAKER RULES

1ST Tie Breaker - Regulation wins

2nd Tie Breaker - Regulation wins + Overtime wins

3rd Tie Breaker - Goal differential

SHINING STEELHEADS

- #2 Trevor Zins has appeared in all 69 games this season.

- #3 Nick Canade has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last five games.

- #6 Wade Murphy has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last eight games and 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 10 games.

- #8 Kaleb Pearson has four goals in his last five games and 12 points (7G, 5A) in his last 10 games.

- #9 Brendan Hoffmann has six points in his last five games (3G, 3A) and 10 points (5G, 5A) in his last 13 games.

- #13 Francesco Arcuri had a career high five points (2G, 3A) last Friday night extending his point streak to seven games (4G, 11A) and has four goals in his last six games. He has 25 points (8G, 17A) in his last 19 games.

- #15 C.J. Walker has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games.

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last eight games and a point in 17 of his last 21 games (7G, 16A).

- #18 A.J. White has three goals in his last four games and seven points (3G, 4A) in his last 10 games.

- #19 Patrick Moynihan has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four games.

- #21 Mason Nevers has three points (2G, 1A) in his first three pro games.

- #23 Demetrios Koumontzis has nine points (3G, 6A) in his last nine games.

- #24 Reece Harsch has six points (1G, 5A) in his last nine games.

- #27 Jason Horvath has 10 assists in his last 15 games.

- #30 Bryan Thomson has won back-to-back games allowing just four goals on 47 shots. He made his return to the net on Mar. 30, his first game since Feb.17 after an injury.

- #33 Ben Kraws has started 17 of Idaho's last 20 games and is (6-2) in his last eight starts having won three straight games.

- #43 Matt Register has appeared in all 68 games this season and has five assists in his last five games. He has 16 assists in his last 22 games.

- #47 Patrick Kudla has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last 10 games.

- #74 Connor Punnett has two assists in his last three games.

AMONG ECHL LEADERS

- #9 Brendan Hoffmann is eighth in the league with 215 shots while his 25 goals are tied for eighth.

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce leads the league with 13 power-play points and his 25-man advantage points are tied for fourth. His 60 overall points are 11th in the league.

- #33 Ben Kraws is tied for first among all goaltenders with five shutouts, tied for third with 23 wins, fifth in minutes played at 2,226, tied for fifth in games played with 37, and third in saves with 1,073. Among rookie goaltenders his five shutouts are first, his 23 wins are first, second in minutes played, tied for second in games played, and first in saves.

- #43 Matt Register is tied for second among all league skaters with 50 assists and tied for fifth with a plus-29 rating. He leads all league defensemen in assists, is second with 55 points, and third in plus-minus.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS

- #8 Kaleb Pearson has a three-game goal streak and a five-game point streak (4G, 4A).

- #9 Brendan Hoffmann has points in two straight games (2G, 2A).

- #15 C.J. Walker has a goal in back-to-back games and a three-game point streak (2G, 1A).

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce has a six-game point streak (2G, 5A).

- #19 Patrick Moynihan has a three-game point streak (3G, 1A).

- #21 Mason Nevers has a three-game point streak (2G, 1A).

- #23 Demetrios Koumontzis has a three-game point streak (1G, 3A).

- #30 Bryan Thomson has won two straight games making 43 saves on 47 shots.

- #33 Ben Kraws has won three straight games making 76 saves on 81 shots.

- #47 Patrick Kudla has a four-game point streak (4A).

TEAM NOTES

GONE STREAKING

The Steelheads stretched their win streak to a season long five games last Sunday where they've outscored their opponents 29-9. They're now 8-2-0 in their last 10 games since Mar. 19 scoring 45 goals while allowing just 19. Prior to their last 10 games they had lost three straight games where they were outscored 13-4.

HOME COOKIN

Idaho has sold-out in 66 consecutive regular season home games and are 16-12-4-1 in Boise this season. They're 4-2-0 in their last six games after collecting their first three-game series sweep in their last home series from Mar.19-21 on home ice since Dec.18-21.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads wrapped up a season long seven straight road stretch last Sunday going 5-2-0 outscoring their opponents 32-17. They played seven games in 12 days including four in five two weeks ago at Tahoe and a three-in-three series this past weekend. They finished 21-11-4-0 away from Boise this season, currently tied for second in the ECHL in road victories. They collected a point in 17 of their final 22 games dating back to Jan. 17 posting a 14-5-3-0 record. Idaho won five straight games on the road from Mar. 29-Apr.6, their longest road winning streak of the season.

THE PK IS CLICKING

Idaho is (40-for-41, 97.6%) on the penalty kill in their last 12 games since Mar. 14. They finished the month of March (48-for-52, 92.3%) in 13 games after going just (34-for-52, 65.4%) in 12 games during February.

BY THE PERIOD

Idaho has outscored their opponents 18-6 in the first period over their last 10 games since Mar. 19 having led in seven of 10 through the first 20 minutes. The Steelheads are outscoring their opposition 9-1 in the second period during their last five games and 10-2 over their last four games in the third period.

TEAM STATISTICAL CATEGORIES

GOALS FOR - 3RD (246, 3.57)

GOALS AGAINST - 20TH (220, 3.19)

POWER PLAY - 4TH (56-FOR-250, 22.4%)

PENALTY KILL - 12TH (202-FOR-246, 82.1%)

SHOTS FOR - 3RD (33.90)

SHOTS AGAINST - 23RD (33.85)

SCORING BY PERIOD - 1ST (79-73), 2ND (87-66), 3RD (70-72)

LEADING - AFTER 1ST (19-1-2-0), AFTER 2ND (27-0-1-0)

TIED - AFTER 1ST (9-10-2-1), AFTER 2ND (7-6-4-0)

TRAILING - AFTER 1ST (9-12-4-0), AFTER 2ND (3-17-3-1)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (25)

Assists: Matt Register (50)

Points: Ty Pelton-Byce (60)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+29)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (98)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (13)

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (5)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (215)

Wins: Ben Kraws (23)

GAA: Ben Kraws (2.86)

SV%: Ben Kraws (.910)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station KTIK The Ticket - 95.3 FM/1350 AM.

