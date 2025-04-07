Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - After playing just eight games in 31 days in the month of March, the Solar Bears wrapped up a four-game in five-night stretch with a 1-3 record. Orlando's victory came Friday night in Atlanta, where they recorded their 13th overtime win of the season, 3-2.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, April 11 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM - Fan Appreciation Night

Sunday, April 13 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 3PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 35-25-10-0 (.571)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-3-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 58 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 24 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 35 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 213 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +19

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, April 3 at Atlanta Gladiators: 4-3 W OT

The Solar Bears got out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Carson Focht and Anthony Bardaro, but Atlanta stormed back with one in the second and one in the third to force overtime. The Solar Bears earned their league-leading, 13th overtime win of the season on a power play goal from Aaron Luchuk. Jon Gillies starred in net for the Bears with 38 saves.

Friday, April 5 at Atlanta Gladiators: 3-0 L

In a game that featured 52 penalty minutes, the Solar Bears were shutout for the first time since Nov. 19 in a 3-0 loss to Atlanta. The Glads offense was powered by two power play goals that allowed them to add on to Cody Sylvester's opening goal in the first period.

Saturday, April 6 at South Carolina Stingrays: 5-1 L

In a potential first round playoff preview, the Solar Bears used the opportunity to prepare for the second season by resting players and took a 5-1 loss in North Charleston. Jon Gillies, who faced 80 shots in two games in Atlanta, was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 11 shots. The Solar Bears got on the board in the second with a power play goal by Jack Adams.

Sunday, April 7 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: 5-0 L

The Solar Bears once again rested Alex Frye, Anthony Bardaro, Kris Myllari, and started rookie netminder Luke Pavicich Sunday against Savannah. The Ghost Pirates took advantage and scored two in the first, two in the second, and one in the third. Evan Cormier made 20 saves to secure the shutout for Savannah.

BITES:

Kelly Bent recorded his 209th penalty minute of the season Friday at Atlanta setting the new Solar Bears single-season record.

Tyler Bird has 199 career professional points.

Kris Myllari has 99 career ECHL assists.

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (25)

Orlando is first in shootout percentage (.667)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 46 GP, 28-10-7, .922%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 59 GP, 20g-25a

