Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 25

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forward Justin Gill

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-1-0 for the twenty-fifth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder for one game on Friday, and hosted the Thunder for two on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester won 5-4 on Friday night, won 3-2 on Saturday night, and lost 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 4th at Adirondack Thunder | 5-4 W

The Railers scored first Friday night as Matthew Kopperud gave Worcester a 1-0 lead 2:03 into the first period. Adirondack did not hesitate to get on the board in the first as they got three straight goals from Isaiah Fox (1-0-1), Dennis Busby (1-0-1), and Grant Loven (1-1-2). The high-scoring first period was capped off with a goal from Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) as he made it a 3-2 game heading into the second frame. The only scoring in the second period came from Worcester as they scored three times, putting themselves ahead 5-3. Anthony Callin (2-1-3) scored two goals in the second period, while Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) had the other Railers goal. Adirondack scored the lone third period goal from Dan Ebrahim (1-0-1), while Worcester held onto the 5-4 victory.

Saturday, April 5th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3-2 W

Saturday, the Worcester scorers were Justin Gill, Tanner Schachle and Tyler Kobryn. Ian Pierce and Kaleb Ergang had the Adirondack goals. It was Pierce's first professional goal. Gill scored in the first period, Schachle in the second and Kobryn in the third. At one point the Railers had a 2-0 lead, then backslid in the second half of the second period. Ergang scored with 10 seconds to go in the period and it was 2-2 heading into the third. Kobryn broke the tie with a shot from between the circles at 14:37.

Sunday, April 6th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3-2 OTL

Sunday, the Railers scored the game's first and third goals. The Thunder made it 1-1, then 2-2 before Kishaun Gervais scored at 4:47 of overtime to win it for Adirondack. Both goaltenders were very good. Jeremy Brodeur made 40 saves, Michael Bullion 31 for the home team. Brodeur's most important work came in the first period when the Railers attacked relentlessly. They outshot the Thunder, 16-5, and could easily have headed into the second period with a lead of 3-0 or so.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 11th at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12th at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Callin scored his sixth game-winning-goal of the season on Friday night, tying Anthony Repaci's mark in 2021-22 for the franchise high.

Connor Welsh leads the ECHL in power-play assists with 23.

Anthony Repaci leads the ECHL in power-play points with 28.

Connor Welsh leads all defensemen in the ECHL in points with 56

Anthony Callin is second in the ECHL in shots with 252.

Justin Gill is 8-13-21 in 21 games played for Worcester this season.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 34-28-3-4 on the season.

Worcester has set a franchise record in penalty minutes in a single season (1,116) and are fourth in the ECHL in penalty minutes per game (15.94)

The Railers have the second-most road short-handed goals in the ECHL.

Worcester is ninth in the ECHL in shots for per game at 31.77.

The Railers are 23-4-3-4 in one-goal games this season.

