Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 7, 2025

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 43-16-9-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 1 at Indy (3-2 Loss/SO)

April 4 at Bloomington (4-1 Win)

April 5 at Cincinnati (5-4 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 11 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 13 vs. Indy (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Stacking Points: The Toledo Walleye took an unconventional four of six possible points during the week. It kicked off with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel on Tuesday. The Fish then took down the Bloomington Bison 4-1 on Friday before a late rally was quelled on Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones. While the Walleye are eliminated in the race for the Brabham Cup, the Western Conference crown is still in reach. Toledo is tied for the conference lead with the Kansas City Mavericks with 97 points.

Reigning, Defending, Undisputed: The Toledo Walleye claimed back-to-back Central Division championships with their victory over the Bloomington Bison on Friday night. This marks the 7th divisional crown for the Fish, with this being the first set of back-to-back division wins since the stretch of four consecutive division championships from 2014-15 to 2017-18. Toledo has secured home ice through the first two rounds of the playoffs and need some help from other teams to win the Western Conference. The Walleye currently tie with the Kansas City Mavericks for the lead of the Western Conference with 97 points and two games left to play. However, Kansas City has three games remaining. The Fish need to post strong efforts against Fort Wayne and Indy this weekend, with some help from the Mountain Division rival (and playoff hungry) Idaho Steelheads, as Idaho and Kansas City close their seasons with a three-game series.

Power Play Prowess: The Toledo Walleye have ridden their power play unit to being a top team in the ECHL yet again. The Fish hold the league's number one power play unit, converting man-advantages 25.9% of the time. Brandon Hawkins sits in fourth in the ECHL with 12 power play goals as a direct result of the astounding results posted by the power play units this season.

Countdown to the Kelly Cup Playoffs: The Toledo Walleye return home for the final two games of the regular season this weekend. The Fish open the weekend with the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night, before matching up with the playoff-hopeful Indy Fuel on Sunday on the final day of the 2024-25 ECHL regular season. The Fuel are in a prime position to meet the Walleye in the first round, as a victory over Bloomington on Wednesday would drop Indy's magic number to one point.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1G, 4A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .971 SVP)

