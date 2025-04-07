Royals Return to Norfolk for a Midweek Matchup against Admirals

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-27-9-2, 73 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a five-game road-trip with a midweek matchup on Wednesday, April 9th against the Norfolk Admirals (39-23-6-1, 85 points) at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game four of the five game road-trip after defeating Norfolk on Wednesday, April 2nd in overtime, 3-2, and taking one of three against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. The Royals took the middle match of the three-game set with Wheeling, 5-4, on Saturday, April 5th, around regulation losses on Friday, April 4th, 6-3, and Sunday, April 6th, 3-1.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Brown leads Reading in points (36) while forward Tyler Gratton leads the team in goals (19) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (29). Reading has split their last four games and have registered a point in 16 of their last 21 (13-5-2-1), as well as 28 of their 38 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (21-10-5-2).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Wednesday puck drop on a six-game point streak (4-0-2) which began with a two-game series sweep of Savannah where they outscored the Ghost Pirates 11-1 in the set with a 5-0 win on Friday, March 28th followed by a 6-1 victory on Saturday, March 29th. The streak grew with an overtime loss against Reading, 3-2, on April 2nd and spanned through a 2-0-1 weekend against Iowa with wins on Saturday, April 5th, 1-0, and Sunday, April 6th, 5-3, after an overtime loss on Friday, April 4th, 4-3.

The Admirals have won four of their last six contests and have earned a point in eight of their last nine games overall (5-1-2-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (71), goals (28) and assists (43). Fleurent's 71 points tie for 7th most among all skaters in the ECHL.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.