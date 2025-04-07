ECHL Transactions - April 7
April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 7, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Brett Roloson, F
Iowa:
Ben Raymond, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Dante Giannuzzi, G
Keanan Stewart, F
Wichita:
Matthew Guerra, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild
add Keanan Stewart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Isac Jonsson, D signed amateur tryout
add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
add Luke Loheit, F activated from reserve
delete Owen Cole, F placed on reserve
delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve
delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
delete Zach Faremouth, F suspended by Reading
Toledo:
add Nick Andrews, D signed contract
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Colin Swoyer, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
delete Jacob Zab, G released as emergency backup goalie
Wichita:
delete Samuel St-Hilaire, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Kolby Johnson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Kolby Johnson, F suspended by Worcester
