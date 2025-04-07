ECHL Transactions - April 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 7, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Brett Roloson, F

Iowa:

Ben Raymond, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Dante Giannuzzi, G

Keanan Stewart, F

Wichita:

Matthew Guerra, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Isac Jonsson, D signed amateur tryout

add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

add Luke Loheit, F activated from reserve

delete Owen Cole, F placed on reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

delete Zach Faremouth, F suspended by Reading

Toledo:

add Nick Andrews, D signed contract

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Colin Swoyer, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

delete Jacob Zab, G released as emergency backup goalie

Wichita:

delete Samuel St-Hilaire, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Kolby Johnson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F suspended by Worcester

