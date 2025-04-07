Americans Fall to Wichita in the Final Road Game of the Season

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (16-42-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost to the Wichita Thunder (38-24-6-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Intrust Bank Arena.

Americans rookie netminder Dylan Myskiw was the best player on the ice for the Americans stopping 40 of 42 shots in his Allen debut.

Wichita scored the only two goals of the hockey game. Peter Bates his 27th of the year in the second period at the 2:26 mark of the middle frame. Then Mitchell Russell made it a two-goal cushion in the third period scoring his 10th of the year at the 16:58 mark of the final period.

The Americans played without Brad Morrison and Cole Fraser. Both played last night at home but did not make the trip.

Brett Roloson made his Americans debut on Sunday afternoon. The rookie from Niagara University had one shot on net.

The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play while Wichita was 1-for-5.

The Americans finished the road portion of the schedule with a record of 9-21-4-2. They wrap up the season with three games at home starting next Wednesday night against Tulsa.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "Great effort by our group today. Great performance by Dylan Myskiw in net to hold us in the game. Trevor Gorsich was good for them as well. This was a playoff game for Wichita, and they showed it. We put ourselves in a tough position being shorthanded at the end of the game when we are trying to make our push. We are excited for 3 straight home games to close out the year."

Three Stars:

1. WIC - P. Bates

2. WIC - T. Gorsuch

3. ALN - D. Myskiw

