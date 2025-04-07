K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Set for Massive Regular-Season Finale, Two at Home

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo has three key battles, including two at home with playoffs on the line.

OVERALL RECORD: 29-32-6-2

LAST WEEK: 2-1-1-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-32-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week with two at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings face the Indy Fuel in Fishers on Friday. Then, Kalamazoo comes home to face the Fuel Saturday for Fan Appreciation at 7:00 p.m. before hosting the Iowa Heartlanders Sunday at 3:00 p.m. for the 50th Season Finale at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-1-0 (4-1, 2-3 (OT), 5-3, 3-4).

First, Kalamazoo topped the Fort Wayne Komets on Tuesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. Travis Broughman opened the scoring before Fort Wayne tied it later in the first on the power play. Quinn Preston added a power-play tally of his own as the game-winning goal in the second with Josh Bloom and Davis Pennington adding on in the third. Pennington scored his first pro goal in his first game with the tally. Ty Young was outstanding in net, making 25 saves for the win.

Then, the K-Wings grinded to overtime at Cincinnati Friday, but fell 3-2. Kylor Wall gave Kalamazoo the lead first, but the Cyclones answered with a shorthanded goal later in the frame. Ryan Cox put the K-Wings back in front in the third, but Cincinnati answered with a tally with 5:24 left and scored the game-winner 54 seconds into overtime.

On Saturday, Kalamazoo earned a big win at Bloomington, 5-3. Josh Bloom and Max Humitz scored to put the K-Wings up 2-0 in the second, but the Bison responded with a pair of goals later in the frame to tie it. Bloomington scored again early in the third to take the lead, but Ryan Cox and Max Humitz scored before Ben Berard's empty-net goal to ice the victory.

Finally, the K-Wings fell just short against the Bison Sunday, falling 4-3. After Bloomington scored the opening goal, Luke Morgan got Kalamazoo on the board. The Bison scored again before Zach Okabe made it 2-2 before the end of the first period. Two Bloomington goals in the middle frame made it 4-2. Josh Bloom scored late with an extra attacker on for the K-Wings, and it appeared Kalamazoo tied the game with just three seconds left, but the goal was overturned upon review. Ty Young was solid in net, making 31 saves in the loss.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays two games at Wings Event Center this week.

Fan Appreciation Night is Saturday!

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center. There's nothing quite like our K-Wings fans who've made 50 years of hockey in Kalamazoo possible, and we want to show you ALL the love we have for your support. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings team poster and K-Wings 50th Anniversary patch.

Don't miss out on the Fan Appreciation Ticket Package available for Saturday's matchup. Get four (4) tickets to the game, (4) K-Wings Team Posters, and a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center.

Also, the All You Can Eat Ticket Package is available for purchase. Get an all-you-can-eat taco bar, (1) one game ticket, (1) one drink ticket, and a discounted cash bar for $50.

Then, the 50th Season Finale is on Sunday!

Kalamazoo finishes the regular season against the Iowa Heartlanders at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center in the 50th Season Finale, presented by PNC Bank. Join us, in bidding adieu to the 50th season of professional hockey in Kalamazoo with the regular-season finale, and stick around after the game for the final jersey auction of the season, with proceeds benefitting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 1 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo (W, 4-1) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (28-31-5-2) topped the Fort Wayne Komets (37-21-6-1) in a physical battle Tuesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. Travis Broughman (10) opened the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 9:16 mark of the first. Fort Wayne responded with a power-play goal at the 18:38 mark to tie it. Quinn Preston (13) added a 4-on-3 power-play goal at the 6:21 mark of the second. Early in the third period, Josh Bloom (16) scored to make it 3-1. Then, Davis Pennington (1) scored his first professional goal in his first pro game to cap the scoring in the contest. Ty Young (9-7-0-1) was outstanding in his first game back from Abbotsford (AHL), stopping 25-of-26 shots faced. Kalamazoo went 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, taking the shot total 28-26.

Friday, April 4 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati (L, 3-2 F/OT) Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

The Kalamazoo Wings (28-31-6-2) battled the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-31-10-0) to overtime Friday at Heritage Bank Center, falling 3-2. The Cyclones scored 54 seconds into the extra frame to earn the extra point. Kylor Wall (5) scored first for the K-Wings at the 12:41 mark of the first. Cincinnati answered with a shorthanded goal at the 18:29 mark, just two seconds after a 4-on-4 stretch expired. Ryan Cox (8) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 7:20 mark of the third. The Cyclones tied it again at the 14:36 mark, setting up the overtime winner. Ty Young (9-7-1-1) was outstanding in net, making 28 saves in the overtime loss. Kalamazoo went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, April 5 - Kalamazoo at Bloomington (W, 5-3) Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

The Kalamazoo Wings (29-31-6-2) overcame three-straight goals by the Bloomington Bison (29-33-4-2) and came from behind to win Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 5-3. Josh Bloom (17) opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 4:36 mark of the second. Then, Max Humitz (15) made it 2-0 at the 12:29 mark. Bloomington responded with a power-play goal at the 15:50 mark, and added a tally with 28 seconds left in the frame to tie it. The Bison took the lead at the 3:55 mark of the third. Ryan Cox (9) brought Kalamazoo back even with a power-play goal at the 7:41 mark. Then, Humitz (16) scored his second goal of the game to put the K-Wings in front for good at the 10:14 mark. Berard (20) hit the empty net to make it 5-3 with 15 seconds remaining. Jonathan Lemieux (13-19-4-0) was strong in net, stopping 26-of-29 shots faced for the win. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill while posting a season-high 46 shots to take the shot total, 46-29.

Sunday, April 6 - Kalamazoo at Bloomington (L, 4-3) Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

The Kalamazoo Wings (29-32-6-2) fought back against the Bloomington Bison (30-33-4-2) Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena, but fell just short, losing 4-3. Kalamazoo appeared to tie the game with just three seconds remaining, but after review and checking with the goal judge, the off-ice official reversed his call and the goal was disallowed. Bloomington scored first at the 4:40 mark of the opening frame. Luke Morgan (5) put the K-Wings on the board at the 9:25 mark. The Bison regained the lead with a goal at the 13:52 mark. Zach Okabe (18) evened the score with a goal at the 18:27 mark. Bloomington again took the lead at the 1:24 mark of the second. The Bison made it 4-2 with a goal at the 18:44 mark. Late in the third, Josh Bloom (18) made it a one-goal game with the extra attacker on at the 17:56 mark. Ty Young (9-8-1-1) was stout in net, making 31 saves in defeat. The K-Wings tied their season high in shots by hitting 46 for the second game in a row, taking the shot total 46-35.

ON THE MOVE

April 1 - Kalamazoo signed rookie defenseman Davis Pennington to a standard player contract

FAST FACTS

Rookie defenseman Davis Pennington scored a goal in his professional debut Tuesday

Defenseman Collin Saccoman set a new career-high in points (23) with his fourth multi-point game of the season Sunday (2a)

Forward Max Humitz notched his third multi-goal game of the season Saturday (2g)

Defenseman Zach Berzolla earned his fourth three-point game of the season Saturday (3a) and has set new career-highs in assists (24) and points (29)

TEAM TRENDS

22-1-1-1 when leading after two periods

15-1-2-1 when scoring 4+ goals

14-3-1-1 when scoring on the power play

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 40 - Ben Berard

GOALS: 20 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 25 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Luke Morgan

PIMS: 66 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 6 - Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 7 - Ben Berard, Zach Berzolla

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol, Zach Okabe

SHOTS : 175 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 13 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.33 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .931 - Ty Young

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/12 (25%)

This Season - 30/207 (14.5%) | No. 29 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 8/11 (72.7%)

This Season - 164/215 (76.3%) | No. 27 (ECHL)

