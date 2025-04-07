Thunder Weekly, April 7, 2025

April 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its regular season series last week against Tulsa and Allen. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, April 4

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-1 L

Sunday, April 6

Allen at Wichita, 2-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 9

Wichita at Tahoe, 9:00 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, April 11

Wichita at Tahoe, 9:30 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, April 12

Wichita at Tahoe, 9:00 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 21-12-2-1

AWAY: 17-12-4-0

OVERALL: 38-24-6-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 83 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 30

Assists: Stinil, 50

Points: Bates, Stinil, 75

+/-: Bates, +33

PIM: Boucher, 128

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita went 1-1 this past week, losing on Friday in Tulsa and earning a 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder are tied for third with Idaho in the Mountain Division playoff race. Both teams have 83 points and a .601 winning percentage. Tulsa is in fifth place with 82 points. All three teams have three games remaining this week to determine the final two playoff spots.

GOOSE EGG - Trevor Gorsuch earned his fourth ECHL shutout of his career, stopping 21 shots on Sunday against Allen. It was exactly one year to the date of his last shutout on April 6, 2024 against Tulsa. Wichita has four of them this year, three of those were earned by Gabriel Carriere earlier this year.

30 - Jay Dickman collected his 30th goal of the season on Friday night. He set a new career high in goals, assists (41) and points (71). Dickman is fifth in the league in goals and seventh in points.

CLUTCH - Peter Bates recorded his 27th goal of the year on Sunday. He is tied for second with 75 points and fifth in the league with 48 assists. Bates is tied for second in plus/minus (+33). He also scored his ninth game-winner of the year on Sunday, which is tied for the league lead in that category.

CAREER HIGH - Michal Stinil set a new career high in assists (50), tallying one on Sunday. He is tied for the league lead in assists and tied for second with 75 points. Stinil needs four points to equal his career high that he set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 (31g, 48a).

70 - Kobe Walker has points in three of his last four games. He needs six reach 70 points, which would make him the fourth Thunder player to hit that mark this season.

10 - Mitchell Russell recorded his 10th goal of the year on Sunday, a new career high. He needs three points to equal his totals from a year ago.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Kneen has helpers in four-straight games and is tied for fourth among blueliners with 29 minor penalties...Dillon Boucher is second in the league with 10 major penalties...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.57)...Wichita is 27-7-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 18-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 26-3-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-7-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 14-10-1-1 when tied after one...

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.