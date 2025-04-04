Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
Tulsa, OK - Wichita closed its three-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Tulsa, 3-1, at the BOK Center.
Jay Dickman recorded his 30th goal of the season in the losing effort. Roddy Ross was solid in net, stopping 37 shots.
After a scoreless first, Wichita opened the scoring at 7:44 of the second. Dickman found a loose puck off a missed shot from Nolan Kneen and beat Talyn Boyko just inside the right post to make it 1-0.
The Oilers scored three in the final frame to complete the comeback. Solag Bakich tied it at 6:06 with his 13th of the year. He found a rebound off a faceoff and beat Ross to make it 1-1.
At 12:40, Roman Kinal fired a shot from the left wall through traffic and beat Ross to make it 2-1.
Wichita lifted Ross with just over a minute to go, but Tyler Poulsen found an empty net at 18:43 to make it 3-1.
Dickman recorded 30 goals for the first time in his career. Nolan Kneen has assists in three-straight. Ross followed up his first win last week with another solid performance. He has seen 79 shots in his first two outings as a pro.
Wichita had the only power play of the contest, going 0-for-1.
The Thunder returns home on Sunday afternoon to play their final game at INTRUST Bank Arena this year against Allen.
Our final home game is here. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.
April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.
Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on our DASH Auction page online starting on Sunday. Buy Tickets HERE.
Fans can also save on tickets with our Winning Weeknight deal for Sunday, April 6. Get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80.
-Thunder-
