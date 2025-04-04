City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The City of Coralville will be formally recognizing the 2024-25 Iowa Heartlanders for making the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs next Tuesday, Apr. 8, the city and team announced Friday. The Heartlanders are encouraging all fans to come to Coralville's City Council Meeting next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to support the team. Wear Heartlanders gear and join Head Coach Derek Damon and Heartlanders captain Yuki Miura to celebrate our first-ever playoff berth!
Home Playoff Tickets are now available for our first-round series! While we are still waiting for our official dates and opponents, if you know you want to be here for this historic moment, make sure you lock in your seats by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs.
The Heartlanders are in the midst of the best season in team history, and qualified for the postseason for the first time ever by earning a point last Sunday against Wichita.
Iowa is home for six more games this regular season, starting today, Friday, Apr. 4, vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.
