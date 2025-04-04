K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-31-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-31-10-0) to overtime Friday at Heritage Bank Center, falling 3-2.
The Cyclones scored 54 seconds into the extra frame to earn the extra point.
Kylor Wall (5) scored first for the K-Wings at the 12:41 mark of the first. On the play, Travis Broughman (13) sent a feed to Zach Berzolla (21) for a one-timer from the left point, and Wall pounced on the rebound in front of the net.
Cincinnati answered with a shorthanded goal at the 18:29 mark, just two seconds after a 4-on-4 stretch expired.
Ryan Cox (8) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 7:20 mark of the third. Ryan Naumovski (9) fed Luc Salem (15) driving down the right side, and he sent a backhand pass to Cox crashing the crease to chip it just inside the left post.
The Cyclones tied it again at the 14:36 mark, setting up the overtime winner.
Ty Young (9-7-1-1) was outstanding in net, making 28 saves in the overtime loss. Kalamazoo went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings travel to face the Bloomington Bison (29-32-4-2) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 CDT) at Grossinger Motors Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.