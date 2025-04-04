K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-31-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-31-10-0) to overtime Friday at Heritage Bank Center, falling 3-2.

The Cyclones scored 54 seconds into the extra frame to earn the extra point.

Kylor Wall (5) scored first for the K-Wings at the 12:41 mark of the first. On the play, Travis Broughman (13) sent a feed to Zach Berzolla (21) for a one-timer from the left point, and Wall pounced on the rebound in front of the net.

Cincinnati answered with a shorthanded goal at the 18:29 mark, just two seconds after a 4-on-4 stretch expired.

Ryan Cox (8) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 7:20 mark of the third. Ryan Naumovski (9) fed Luc Salem (15) driving down the right side, and he sent a backhand pass to Cox crashing the crease to chip it just inside the left post.

The Cyclones tied it again at the 14:36 mark, setting up the overtime winner.

Ty Young (9-7-1-1) was outstanding in net, making 28 saves in the overtime loss. Kalamazoo went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings travel to face the Bloomington Bison (29-32-4-2) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 CDT) at Grossinger Motors Arena.

