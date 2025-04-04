Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, MAINE - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will face off against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners in Portland tonight in what will be the teams' second game of their four-game series.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#8 Chris Jandric: The always dangerous defenceman led several rushes during the Lions' 4-1 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday to try to ignite a comeback, which unfortunately, however, fell short. He has 43 points in 48 ECHL games this season, a career high.

#9 Nicolas Guay: The Chateauguay, Quebec native moved up to the first line recently joining Anthony Beauregard and Jakov Novak as linemates. The winger plays an inspired brand of hockey and can be counted upon to generate several good scoring opportunities in each game.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: One of the Lions' leaders, he'll be playing his 100th ECHL game. He has 47 points in 56 games this season, a career high for him in the ECHL.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#2 Zachary Massicotte: The Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, Quebec native returns to the Mariners lineup after spending the last few weeks with the AHL's Belleville Senators. He has one goal and nine assists in 58 games with the Mariners this season.

#8 Jacob Hudson: The former captain of the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats had several quality scoring opportunities during the Mariners' Wednesday night victory.

#11 Lynden McCallum: The 6'2" forward is always a threat, and even though he didn't get on the scoresheet in Maine's 4-1 win Wednesday night, he did make his presence felt in the offensive zone, especially on the power play.

The third game of the teams' four-game series is Saturday night with puck drop at 6:00 p.m. in Portland.

