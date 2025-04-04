Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the second game of their three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush dropped the opening game to the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday. After a scoreless and tight first period, the Mavericks opened the game up with three goals in the second and finished it off with two more in the third. All five of Kansas City's goals came in transition, including a shorthanded strike in the third period.

STICK TAPS FOR TORCH

While the result was not as desired, Nathan Torchia put together a good showing in his first professional start. The 24-year-old from Baden, Ont. made 31 saves on 36 shots. He stopped every shot faced with Kansas City set up in the zone, including four power play saves. Torchia now has two pro appearances, both coming in back-to-back games.

A RARE GOOSE EGG

Wednesday's game was just the third time the Rush have been held scoreless this season, and the first since January 3rd against Tulsa, two weeks before Blake Bennett's arrival. Rapid City has won 21 games since that point.

NO BAD STRETCHES

The Rush have done a fine job at avoiding winless stretches in the second half of the season. The last time Rapid City has lost four games in a row was in early December. The Rush look to avoid that mark with a victory tonight.

WAGS NEARING HISTORY

Ryan Wagner is the ECHL's leading point producer since December 1st, and he is encroaching on making Rush history in his first season with the club. Wagner is five assists away from passing Alex Aleardi for the ECHL-era single-season record. He is eight points away from becoming the first Rush skater in the ECHL era to reach 80 points. Rapid City has five games remaining.

