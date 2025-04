ECHL Transactions - April 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 4, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Andrei Bakanov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Jakob Breault, F signed amateur tryout

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Reid, D loaned to Utica

Allen:

add Mark Duarte, F activated from reserve

add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Alexander Campbell, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Renat Dadadzhanov, D activated from reserve

add Maxim Barbashev, F activated from reserve

delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Bollers, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Ty Voit, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Mike Posma, F signed amateur tryout

add Riese Zmolek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Isaac Nurse, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

delete Carson Gicewicz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Craig Needham, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kurtis Henry, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Josh Groll, F signed amateur tryout

add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve

add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Max Patterson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

add Mason Nevers, F signed contract

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Punnett, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Parker Berge, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Lauri Sertti, D activated from reserve

add Zach Bannister, F activated from reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild 4/3

Kalamazoo:

add Antonio Venuto, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

delete Noah Carlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Joey Stanizzi, G signed amateur tryout

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

add Christian Sarlo, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Nixon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Stan Basisty, G released as emergency backup goalie

Norfolk:

add Jack O'Leary, F signed amateur tryout

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

delete Bryce Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Anthony Bardaro, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Rapid City:

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from reserve

delete Holden Wale, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Logan Britt, D activated from reserve

add Mitchel Deelstra, F activated from reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Kyler Kupka, F returned from loan by Wranglers

delete Kyler Kupka, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Grabko, G loaned to Rockford

Tulsa:

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

add Sean Olson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve

delete Adam McMaster, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Lush, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Grant Gabriele, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Mitchell Russell, F activated from reserve

delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve

