Americans' Three-Game Point Streak Comes to an End

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads' Jason Horvath and Allen Americans' Mark Duarte on game night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, saw their three-game point streak come to an end on Friday night at CUTX Event Center falling 7-3 in front of a crowd of 4,772.

The Americans blew leads of 1-0 and 2-1 to the Idaho Steelheads. Tyler Burnie opened the scoring for the Americans in the first period scoring his sixth of the season and first as a member of the Americans at the 2:59 mark of the opening frame. Brad Morrison and Michael Gildon had the assists. Idaho tied the game at 1-1 three minutes later. The Americans answered back quickly as Ayden MacDonald knocked one past Ben Kraws for his eighth of the season. The goal was reviewed and determined a good goal. Allen led 2-1 after the first period.

The train went off the tracks in the second period as Idaho scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead. Kaleb Pearson had two of the four second period Idaho goals, his ninth and tenth of the year.

The Americans cut the lead to 6-3 in the final period as Brayden Watts scored his 18th of the season, but the Steelheads increased the lead back to four goals putting number seven on the board to take a 7-3 lead. That score would hold up. Idaho outshot the Americans 43-23 for the game.

The Steelheads lead the season series 5-0, with the final game between the two teams set for Saturday night in Allen on Wizard Night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - K. Pearson

2. IDH - N. Canade

3. IDH - M. Register

