Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Four unanswered goals at the start of the second period lifted the Trois-Rivieres Lions to a 6-4 win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Sebastian Vidmar was the offensive star in the losing effort, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

The Mariners opening the scoring, netting the only tally of the first period. Robert Cronin made a nice move off the right wall and toe-dragged into the slot, beating Hunte Jones with a backhander at 14:29.

The Lions came out firing in the 2nd, scoring four times in a span of 6:38. Chris Jandric found the equalizer just 18 seconds, followed 36 seconds later by Andrew Coxhead. Xavier Cormier made it 3-1 at 2:42, and former Maine defenseman Brycen Martin finished the barrage at 6:38. The Mariners used the power play to close the gap midway through the frame when Sebastian Vidmar netted his 10th of the season at 10:59. After Maine squandered a 5-on-3 chance, Justin Ducharme tapped home a pretty passing play to put the Lions back up three.

Trois-Rivieres again got a quick goal in the third, when Isaac Dufort scored just 20 seconds in, dangling through Zach Massicotte and beating Brad Arvanitis short side. Vidmar's second goal of the game came shorthanded at 9:52, finishing a pass from Nick Jermain. With just over five minutes left, Massicotte brought Maine within two when his shot from out high followed a hectic sequence around the Lions net. The Mariners continued to come with scoring chances in the third, pelting 17 shots at Hunter Jones, who made 28 saves to earn the win.

With their win, the Lions clinched the #1 seed throughout the North Division playoffs.

The Mariners (29-34-4) and Lions play again at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night at 6 PM. It's "Take a Hike Night" presented by L.L. Bean, and 200 lucky fans will receive an LL Bean Boot Keychain. All fans who wear flannel to the game will also get a chance to win an LL Bean gift card. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

