Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Kyler Kupka has been released from his professional tryout contract with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and has returned to the Stingrays. He was on the ice at South Carolina's practice this morning.
Kupka, 25, has skated in 49 games for Stingrays this season, and his 26 goals are the most on the team. He is second on the Stingrays in points (51) and eighth on the team in assists (25). He has averaged 1.04 points per game which leads all active Stingrays players.
Read more about Kyler Kupka's hockey journey here.
The Camrose, Alberta native also currently leads the Stingrays in power-play goals (9), and he has a seven-game point streak (six goals, six assists) with the Stingrays before Calgary called him up on February 22. In 12 AHL games with Calgary, Kupka tallied two assists.
Last season, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward posted four points (two goals, two assists) in seven ECHL games with the Stingrays.
Before turning pro, Kupka played five seasons of college hockey for the St. Cloud State University Huskies. In 2023-24, he tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games for St. Cloud, and he was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, which annually goes to college hockey's top player. Kupka recorded 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 145 career NCAA games.
