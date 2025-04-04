Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Despite outshooting Rapid City 48-26, the Kansas City Mavericks dropped a 6-3 decision on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, as the Rush exploded for four goals in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit and take control.
Noah West got the start in net for Kansas City and made 20 saves in the loss.
The Mavericks jumped ahead early with a goal from David Cotton at 3:09, followed by a Nathan Dunkley finish at 11:16after Rapid City had briefly tied the game. Kansas City led 2-1 after one and controlled the pace with a 20-7 shot advantage in the opening frame.
The second period turned the tide. Maurizio Colella scored twice for Rapid City during a run of four goals in the period, while David Gagnon and Billy Constantinou also contributed heavily to the Rush rally. Kansas City's lone response came from Zack Trott at 2:35, with assists to Damien Giroux and Landon McCallum.
Rapid City added one more late in the third, as Chase Pauls scored at 18:46 to seal the win.
Despite the result, the Mavericks put 48 shots on goal and remained aggressive throughout.
The Mavericks return for their final regular-season home game tomorrow night, once again facing the Rapid City Rushat 6:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena.
