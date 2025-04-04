Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Apr. 4) forward Jake Chiasson has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL) to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.
Chiasson, 21, has skated in 20 games with Orlando, scoring seven points (1g-6a) and 17 games with Belleville this season. In total, Chiasson has 27 points (9g-13a) in 88 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2024. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned from Hershey Bears to Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Ryan O'Reilly from Providence College
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Reece Newkirk and Goaltender Jon Gillies to Orlando Solar Bears