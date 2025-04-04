Oilers Top Thunder Via Three Unanswered in Third Period
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 to move into third in the Mountain Division on Friday night at the BOK Center.
The opening period was mostly even in overall play with both teams leaving the frame fruitless and the Oilers outshooting Wichita 15-10. Roddy Ross was tested with several high-scoring chances but continued his strong professional career in his second career start. Talyn Boyko also answered the bell at the other end with 10 stops, including several in-close chances in his first start since returning from Hartford of the AHL.
The Oilers dominated the opening quarter of the middle frame, but Jay Dickman put the Thunder on the board first with Wichita's first shot of the frame 7:44 into the action. The goal was the veteran forward's team-leading 30th of the season.
Solag Bakich solved Ross 6:06 into the final frame, netting a goal for the third-straight game to tie the contest 1-1. Roman Kinal scored the game-winning goal 6:34 later, blasting a feed from Conner Roulette inside the far post against his former squad. Tyler Poulsen joined Bakich with his third-straight game with a goal, scoring a long-distance empty netter in the final 1:10 to close the score 3-1.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center Sunday, April 6 for the final regular season home game of the 2024-25 season, hosting the Idaho Steelheads at 3:05 p.m.
