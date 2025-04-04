Royals Downed by Nailers in Weekend Series Opener, 6-3

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-26-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (40-23-3-1), 6-3, at WesBanco Arena on Friday, April 4th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-16-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 35 saves on 40 shots faced while Nailers' goaltender Taylor Gauthier (16-10-1-1) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.

Reading and Wheeling exchanged each of their first three goals. Gabe Klassen (16) scored his first of two goals in the game at 16:07 into the first period. Sam Sedley answered for the Royals at 18:04 to tie the score heading into the intermission, 1-1. Robert Calisti (6) and Mason Primeau (10) continued the response goals for Reading with equalizers to Brent Johnson (1) and Phip Waugh (3) goals for Wheeling and, 3-3.

David Jankowski (10) put Wheeling ahead for good with his second of four points in the game at 14:35 of the second period. Logan Pietila (8) and Klassen (17) goals at 13:53 and 16:19, respectively, sealed the series opener win for the Nailers.

With the loss, the Royals fall to 1-1-0 in their five-game road-trip and have registered a point in 15 of their last 19 (12-4-2-1), as well as 27 of their 36 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (20-9-5-2).

The Royals continue a five-game road-trip with a face-off against the Nailers on Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.