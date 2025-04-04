Royals Downed by Nailers in Weekend Series Opener, 6-3
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-26-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (40-23-3-1), 6-3, at WesBanco Arena on Friday, April 4th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-16-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 35 saves on 40 shots faced while Nailers' goaltender Taylor Gauthier (16-10-1-1) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.
Reading and Wheeling exchanged each of their first three goals. Gabe Klassen (16) scored his first of two goals in the game at 16:07 into the first period. Sam Sedley answered for the Royals at 18:04 to tie the score heading into the intermission, 1-1. Robert Calisti (6) and Mason Primeau (10) continued the response goals for Reading with equalizers to Brent Johnson (1) and Phip Waugh (3) goals for Wheeling and, 3-3.
David Jankowski (10) put Wheeling ahead for good with his second of four points in the game at 14:35 of the second period. Logan Pietila (8) and Klassen (17) goals at 13:53 and 16:19, respectively, sealed the series opener win for the Nailers.
With the loss, the Royals fall to 1-1-0 in their five-game road-trip and have registered a point in 15 of their last 19 (12-4-2-1), as well as 27 of their 36 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (20-9-5-2).
The Royals continue a five-game road-trip with a face-off against the Nailers on Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.
The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Fuel Defeat Komets 4-2 on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 on Star Wars Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Downed by Nailers in Weekend Series Opener, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Drops Game One Against Utah - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Face Nailers in Weekend Middle Match in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans' Three-Game Point Streak Comes to an End - Allen Americans
- Oilers Top Thunder Via Three Unanswered in Third Period - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Suffer Loss to Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Downed by Nailers in Weekend Series Opener, 6-3
- Royals Face Nailers in Weekend Middle Match in Wheeling
- Royals Wheel into Wheeling for Three-Game Weekend Set against Nailers
- Cassaro Nets OT Game-Winner, Royals Prevail over Admirals for 30th Win in Road-Trip Opener, 3-2
- Royals Open Five-Game Road-Trip with Rescheduled Midweek Matchup with Admirals