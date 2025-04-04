Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed goaltender Joey Stanizzi to an Amateur Tryout (ATO), the team announced on Friday. Stanizzi recently finished up his collegiate career down the road at the University of New England.
A 24-year-old netminder from Chelmsford, MA, Stanizzi appeared in 15 games for the Nor'easters in his senior season, posting a record of 9-5-0, a 2.48 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He also registered four shutouts. Stanizzi spent three seasons with UNE, playing in a total of 25 career games.
Prior to college, Stanizzi played two seasons for the North American Hockey League's Northeast Generals, based in Canton, MA. He played prep hockey for Middlesex School.
The Mariners host the Trois-Rivieres on Friday and Saturday, continuing a four-game series. Friday's 7:15 PM puck drop is Renaissance Night and "Let's Talk About It" presented by News Center Maine, featuring the final specialty jerseys of the season to benefit the Opportunity Alliance. Saturday is "Take a Hike Night" presented by L.L. Bean, at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
