Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT)
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Keltie Jeri-Leon scored on the breakaway three minutes into the extra frame to secure a 4-3 victory for the Iowa Heartlanders over the Norfolk Admirals Friday at Xtream Arena.
After opening the scoring on Iowa's first shot of the game, Ryan McGuire then scored his second of the night on the power play with less than five minutes remaining in the third to tie it at three and force overtime.
Justin Young tied the game at one at 8:38 of the first. Brady Fleurent gave Norfolk their first lead of the game with two minutes remaining in the first.
Jonny Sorensen kept Iowa in the game with a goal three minutes into the middle frame. Colton Young answered for Norfolk in the following minutes to reestablish the lead at 3-2.
Kyle McClellan stopped 27 of 30 shots in the victory.
Ian Shane denied 18 of 22 shots in the defeat.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Bison Suffer Loss to Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT)
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8
- A Note to Our Heartlanders Family from Yuki Miura
- We Are Headed to the Kelly Cup Playoffs
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History