Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT)

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - Keltie Jeri-Leon scored on the breakaway three minutes into the extra frame to secure a 4-3 victory for the Iowa Heartlanders over the Norfolk Admirals Friday at Xtream Arena.

After opening the scoring on Iowa's first shot of the game, Ryan McGuire then scored his second of the night on the power play with less than five minutes remaining in the third to tie it at three and force overtime.

Justin Young tied the game at one at 8:38 of the first. Brady Fleurent gave Norfolk their first lead of the game with two minutes remaining in the first.

Jonny Sorensen kept Iowa in the game with a goal three minutes into the middle frame. Colton Young answered for Norfolk in the following minutes to reestablish the lead at 3-2.

Kyle McClellan stopped 27 of 30 shots in the victory.

Ian Shane denied 18 of 22 shots in the defeat.

