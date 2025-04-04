Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones claimed a 3-2 overtime victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. A late goal by Mathieu Gosselin and an overtime winner from Remy Parker led the Cyclones to a come-from-behind victory over the K-Wings.
After a Cyclones penalty kill was successful earlier in the opening period, K-Wings defenseman Kylor Wall scored on a rebound in the slot with 7:19 remaining in the first period. Forward Travis Broughman was awarded an assist, along with Berzolla, on Wall's fifth goal of the season.
With a minute and a half left in the first period, Cyclones defenseman Elijah Vilio found the back of the net. The goal was deemed a shorthanded goal as the 4-on-4 had expired, leaving Kalamazoo on the power play. Vilio's goal marked his first of the season.
Additionally, Vilio scored his first goal since November 25, 2023, when he was a member of the Savannah Ghost Pirates. His first as a Cincinnati Cyclone made it 1-1 going into the second period.
Neither team could find the back of the net in a high action middle period. The Cyclones had a healthy amount of looks, as they ended with 12 shots on goal to Kalamazoo's six. The game would still be tied at 1-1 heading into the final period.
Forward Ryan Cox gave the K-Wings the lead with 12:40 left in the game. Cox, along with defenseman Luc Salem and forward Ryan Naumovski, entered the K-Wings offensive zone with three Cyclones skaters ahead. Cox's eighth goal of the season gave the K-Wings a 2-1 lead.
Mathieu Gosselin would record his 40th point of the season in style. The Quebec native scored the equalizer for the Cyclones with 5:24 left in regulation to make it 2-2 late in the third period. Gosselin reaches the 40-point mark for the first time in his professional career.
Remy Parker would be the hero, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give Cincinnati the victory and their fourth straight win over Kalamazoo. Parker redirected a shot from Vilio in the slot and gave Cincinnati their third overtime win of the season.
The Cyclones will host the Toledo Walleye on Saturday afternoon for the final game of the 2024-25 regular season at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
