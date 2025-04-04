ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Kansas City's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1,002, Rapid City at Kansas City, on April 2.

Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 7:15 of the third period.

Amesbury will miss Kansas City's games vs. Rapid City on April 4 and April 5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

