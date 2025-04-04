Royals Face Nailers in Weekend Middle Match in Wheeling
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-25-9-1, 69 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game road-trip with a Saturday contest against Wheeling on Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM.
The series in Wheeling caps off on Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.
The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.
For tickets to the home games, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game three of the five game road-trip after defeating the Norfolk Admirals in overtime on Wednesday, April 2nd, 3-2, and dropping the series opener with Wheeling on Friday, April 4th, 6-3. The Royals have dropped three of their last four games and just four of their last 18 games.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Brown leads Reading in points (34) while Brown ties with forward Tyler Gratton for the lead in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (27). Reading has registered a point in 15 of their last 19 (12-4-2-1), as well as 27 of their 36 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (20-9-5-2).
Scouting the Nailers:
Wheeling enters the Saturday square-off on a four-game win streak after a pair of wins over Cincinnati on Friday, March 28th, 2-0, and Saturday, March 29th, 4-1, followed by a 3-2 win against Bloomington on Sunday, March 30th and series opener win over Reading. The Nailers have won five of their last seven contests and six of their last eight games overall.
ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling's offense is led by forward Matty De St. Phalle in points (54) while forward Kyle Jackson leads the club in goals (27) and defenseman Chris Ortiz in assists (34).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
