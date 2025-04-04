Grizzlies Win 4-3 on Star Wars Night
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 34 saves from Jake Barczewski in a 4-3 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters in front of a great crowd of 8142 on Star Wars Night at Maverik Center.
Tahoe scored on the first shot of the game as Patrick Newell scored on a 2 on 1 just 44 seconds into the game. Tahoe led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, outshooting Utah 13 to 4.
Utah got on the board early in the second period as Luke Manning scored his 14th goal of the campaign 5:19 into the second period. A minute and a half later Luke Adam gave Tahoe a 2-1 lead. Derek Daschke tied up the contest on a 5 on 3 power play goal 12:28 in. Daschke is now tied for the league lead among defensemen with 9 power play goals. Utah is third in the league this season with 86 second period goals.
Reilly Connors gave Utah a 3-2 lead on a power play goal 50 seconds into the third period. Mick Messner scored a power play goal 18:02 into the third period on what turned out to be the game winner. Utah went 3 for 4 on the power play. Sloan Stanick scored a power play goal for Tahoe with 29 seconds left in regulation. Utah held on for the one-goal victory as their record goes to 23-37-6-2 on the season. Tahoe falls to 40-23-4-1.
Utah has scored four or more goals in 21 of their 23 victories this season. Jake Barczewski earned the win as he saved 34 of 37. Barczewski has 30 or more saves in 11 of his last 12 wins.
The Grizzlies final home game of the 2024-25 season will be on Saturday night vs Tahoe. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 34 of 37 saves.
2. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Derek Daschke (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.
