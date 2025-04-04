Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Savannah Ghost Pirates' Zach Uens and Florida Everblades' Colin Theise in action
ESTERO, Fla. - Isaac Nurse scored with two seconds left to complete an insane comeback win for the Florida Everblades 5-4 over the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Savannah opened up the game with a three-goal first period with goals from Liam Walsh, Nick Granowicz, and Zach Uens. Uens's goal was scored shorthanded, and was also his first goal against his former club. In the second period, Alex Kile scored an early power play goal to get Florida on the board, but that was as close as the Everblades could get in the middle frame.
In the third, Florida got in trouble as Jesse Lansdell got hit with a match penalty for a check to the head, leading to a five-minute power play for the Ghost Pirates. On that power play, the Everblades took another penalty to make it a five-on-three and on that, Devon Paliani scored to make it 4-1 Ghost Pirates.
Not long after, a large scrum climaxed with a goalie fight between Will Cranley and Evan Cormie, sending the building and both benches in to a fervor. Not long after play resumed, Kyle Betts went upstairs on a shorthanded breakaway with his first shortie of the season to make it 4-2. Betts's goal was followed up a few minutes later with a nice five-hole goal by Dillon Hamaliuk to make it a one-goal match.
Before even needing to pull the goalie, Harrison Israels had the puck go off him and in for his first professional goal to tie the game at four. With a minute left to go, Cranley made a huge stop on Pat Guay to keep the game tied. With time winding down in regulation, Nurse went on one final rush and scored on the game's last shot, cleanly beating Cormier to end the game in regulation.
Cranley made 31 saves in the win and the Everblades finished 1/4 on the power play.
BLADES BITS
Cranley and Cormier's fight is the second goalie fight between the two teams in as many seasons, following Cam Johnson's tilt with Michael McNiven on January 21, 2024.
Florida is now 8-2-0-0 against Savannah this season.
The win was Florida's first rally from a three-goal deficit since November 29, 2023 against the Adirondack Thunder - Florida trailed 3-0 in that game but went on to win 4-3.
