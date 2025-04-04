Nailers Capture 40th Win

WHEELING, WV- For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Wheeling Nailers have put together a 40-win season. That 40th triumph came on Friday night in front of the home fans at WesBanco Arena. David Jankowski was the leader of the offense, as he posted a four-point night, which included the game winning goal to snap a 3-3 tie late in the second period. Brent Johnson scored in his professional debut for the Nailers, who also got two goals from Gabe Klassen to bookend the 6-3 victory.

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the opening stanza with goals that came with less than two minutes of separation. Wheeling struck first with 3:53 remaining. David Jankowski won an offensive zone draw to Chase Pietila, who skated down toward the goal line. C. Pietila then threaded a pass through the top of the crease to set up a one-time tally by Gabe Klassen from the left side. The Royals answered 1:57 later to send the tilt into the intermission with a deadlock. This goal was also the result of offensive zone face-off success, as Yvan Mongo and Joseph Nardi teamed to gain possession back to Sam Sedley at the right point. Sedley drove to the bottom of the right circle, where he snapped a shot just inside of the right post.

The offenses opened up drastically in the middle frame, as five pucks found the twines. The Nailers took the lead at the 2:20 mark by capitalizing on their first power play of the night. Brent Johnson stepped in from the blueline and fired a wrist shot that bounced off of a Reading stick, off of the ice, and into the right side of the cage. The Royals also got a power play goal from a defenseman, as Robert Calisti lofted a wrist shot into the top-right corner 2:10 later. Wheeling briefly regained the lead at the 12:04 mark. Matty De St. Phalle had his backhander denied, but Phip Waugh scooped up the loose change, hesitated, and whipped a wrist shot into the left side of the net. Reading answered 63 seconds after that, when Mason Primeau deposited a loose puck from the left side of the crease. However, the Nailers did take a lead into the intermission, as they went back on top with 5:25 on the clock. Louie Roehl wound his way around the left side of the offensive zone, then spotted David Jankowski, who converted his wrist shot from the right side of the slot.

Wheeling put the game away with two goals in the third. Logan Pietila clobbered a one-timer from the left circle with 6:07 remaining, then Klassen buried his second of the contest into an empty net, as the Nailers were victorious, 6-3.

Taylor Gauthier tied Peter Delmas for second on the team's all-time list with his 48th win as a Nailers, as he made 25 saves on 28 shots. Keith Petruzzelli took the loss for the Royals, as he allowed five goals on 40 shots.

The Nailers and Royals will continue their weekend series in Wheeling on Saturday at 7:10. The promotion is Wizards & Wands Night. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, Butterbeer specials, chocolate frogs, a Sorting Hat, acceptance letters to Wizarding School, Quidditch during intermission, and so much more. The final game of the weekend will be Sunday at 4:10, and fans will have the chance to skate with the entire team after the contest. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

