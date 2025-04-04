Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday at the Coliseum, the Komets fell to the Indy Fuel 4-2.
Zach Jordan got the Komets on the board in the first period at 5:11 with an assist credited to rookie Cullen Ferguson and Nick Deakin-Poot. The Fuel followed with two strikes, the first coming at 15:55 and the next at 16:12. With time winding down and Ferguson in the penalty box for charging, Jordan struck again with a short-handed goal at 19:47 with Deakin-Poot picking up another helper to send the game to the first intermission tied 1-1.
After a scoreless second period, Indy's Darby Llewellyn scored short-handed at 3:39 to return the lead to the Fuel. The Komets could not rally as the Fuel put the game out of reach with an empty net goal at 18:48. Conner Ungar made 29 saves.
