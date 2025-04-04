Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that forward Jordan Frasca has been reassigned to the club from the NHL's Nashville Predators.
Frasca, 23, has played in 76 ECHL games over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, all with the Wheeling Nailers. In the 2022-23 season, the Brampton, Ontario native recorded 12 points (7g, 5a) with the Nailers. That same year, the 6-2, 185-pound forward also saw action in eight games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The following season, Frasca appeared in 40 games with Wheeling, posted 33 points (11g, 22a). Then, on August 13th, 2024, the Predators acquired Frasca from the Pittsburgh Penguins, in a deal that sent forward Cody Glass, a 2025-third round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Penguins.
Frasca will wear #14 for the Gladiators.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
