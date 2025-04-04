Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush received impeccable goaltending from Matt Radomsky, two goals from Maurizio Colella, and a six-goal output to rally past the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday.
The game got off to an inauspicious start when Kansas City scored just three minutes into the game and posted 20 shots in the first period. However, Deni Goure put one on the board in the opening period and the Rush trailed at the intermission, 2-1.
The two sides exchanged blows to start the second, with Kansas City answering a David Gagnon game-tying goal to re-take a 3-2 lead.
Maurizio Colella and Rapid City's offense took over there. Colella scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals just three minutes apart. The Rush would not relinquish that lead, as Billy Constantinou added to it late in the second and Chase Pauls scored an empty-netter in the final minute of the third.
While the Rush's offense scored six goals for the first time since February 28th, the story of the game was on the defensive end. Rapid City drastically reduced the number of odd-man looks for Kansas City. Having Matt Radomsky turn into a brick well did not hurt, either. Radomsky made 45 saves on 48 shots for one of his most impressive wins all season. He faced at least 14 shots in each period.
The Rush snapped a monumental streak for the Mavericks in the process, too. Kansas City had been 28-0-0 when leading after the first period this season.
Radomsky earns his 13th win of the season. He is now 2-1 against Kansas City this season. Noah West made 20 saves in the loss.
After having earned their first win at Cable Dahmer Arena this season, the Rush will go for the series win in the rubber match on Saturday night.
Next game: Saturday, April 5 at Kansas City. 6:05 p.m. CDT puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
