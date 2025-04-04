Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA, - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey is proud to announce that its owner, Patrick Cavanagh, has been selected to receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award presented by the Norfolk Sports Club. The award, which will be given at the Norfolk Sports Club's 78th Annual Jamboree on April 23rd, recognizes the efforts of an individual to increase the value of sports in the Hampton Roads Area.
Cavanagh, who first arrived in the Hampton Roads Area to play for the Norfolk Admirals, returned to the region after retiring from his professional hockey career with a mission to provide young athletes in the community with a structured pathway and access to the sport of hockey. In 1990, he launched the grassroots initiative Cavanagh Developmental Hockey Program (CDHP) in Hampton Roads, which grew to become an internationally recognized training program. In 2003, Cavanagh acquired Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake-a world-class twin-sheet facility as a way to provide local access to top-tier amenities and invite the hockey world to experience the unique spirit and drive of the region. Over the past two decades, Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex and The Hampton Roads Whalers have established themselves with a highly respected tiered system from learn-to-play to house and travel hockey, to junior levels-all with a clear track to NCAA hockey and beyond, enriching generations of families and fostering a passion for the game that continues to grow.
In 2019, Patrick Cavanagh acquired the Norfolk Admirals, becoming an owner and completing a 29-year journey that solidified a rare achievement -- fully integrating a "cradle-to-pro" hockey development model, where athletes can begin at the grassroots level and advance through local programs all the way to professional hockey without ever leaving their home community. Under his leadership, the organization has risen within the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), achieving success in wins, playoff appearances, player development, attendance, and community connection.
Cavanagh is set to receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award at the Norfolk Sports Club's 78th Annual Jamboree on April 23rd at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Founded in 1944, the Norfolk Sports Club is one of the oldest sports clubs in the county. The Annual Jamboree is an evening of excellence in the sports community, giving several awards to local, state, and even national-level persons in the sporting field. The Tom Fergusson Memorial Award is given to the Metropolitan Person of the Year in Sports. It is named after one of the founders and second president of the Norfolk Sports Club, Tom Fergusson. Past award recipients include Sonny Allen, Bud Metheny, Chandler Harper, Blake Cullen, Marty Miller, Bobby Wilder, Dr. Wood Selig, and Taylor Heinicke.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club
- Admirals Clinch Playoff Berth, Despite OT Loss against Reading
- Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane
- Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goalie of the Month