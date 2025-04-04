Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Jack O'Leary to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
O'Leary, 24, has joined the team in Iowa and is scheduled to make his professional debut tonight.
The New York native recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at Cornell University (NCAA), where he played alongside current Admirals goaltender, Ian Shane. In four years with the Big Red, O'Leary totaled 51 points in 110 games (22g, 29a).
He played his junior season (2023-24) as the club's assistant captain and finished with 15 points that year (7g, 8a).
In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released forward Andrei Bakanov from his standard player contract (SPC).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club
- Admirals Clinch Playoff Berth, Despite OT Loss against Reading
- Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane
- Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goalie of the Month