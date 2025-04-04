Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Jack O'Leary to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

O'Leary, 24, has joined the team in Iowa and is scheduled to make his professional debut tonight.

The New York native recently completed his fourth season of college hockey at Cornell University (NCAA), where he played alongside current Admirals goaltender, Ian Shane. In four years with the Big Red, O'Leary totaled 51 points in 110 games (22g, 29a).

He played his junior season (2023-24) as the club's assistant captain and finished with 15 points that year (7g, 8a).

In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released forward Andrei Bakanov from his standard player contract (SPC).

