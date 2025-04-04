Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (33-29-2-4 72pts) took down the Adirondack Thunder (24-38-3-2, 53pts), on Friday night by a final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 4,457 at Cool Insuring Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center on Saturday, April 5th at 6:05 p.m. EST.

The Railers scored first Friday night as Matthew Kopperud gave Worcester a 1-0 lead 2:03 into the first period. Adirondack did not hesitate to get on the board in the first as they got three straight goals from Isaiah Fox (1-0-1), Dennis Busby (1-0-1), and Grant Loven (1-1-2). The high-scoring first period was capped off with a goal from Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) as he made it a 3-2 game heading into the second frame. The only scoring in the second period came from Worcester as they scored three times, putting themselves ahead 5-3. Anthony Callin (2-1-3) scored two goals in the second period, while Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) had the other Railers goal. Adirondack scored the lone third period goal from Dan Ebrahim (1-0-1), while Worcester held onto the 5-4 victory.

The scoring came early and often in the first period, as Worcester got on the board early in this one. Matthew Kopperud (16th) put Worcester ahead 2:03 into the opening period. Adirondack came right back and scored the next three goals. The first came from Isaiah Fox (3rd), followed by a power play goal from Dennis Busby (1st). The third Thunder goal came from Grant Loven (10th). Worcester then cut the deficit to just one goal as Matias Rajaniemi (4th) made it a 3-2 game going into the second period. Shots favored Worcester 12-9 in the first.

It was all Worcester in the second as they scored three goals and put themselves ahead 5-3 going into the final 20 minutes of play. The first goal of the second period came from Anthony Callin (22nd) who tied this one up at three each with his shorthanded goal 3:36 into the second period Callin's goal was his second short-handed goal in his career. Callin was followed by Cole Donhauser (10th) 13:27 into the period. The period ended the same way it started as Anthony Callin buried his second of the night at the 19:18 mark for his second unassisted goal of the night. His second unassisted goal marked his fifth unassisted tally of the season, breaking a tie with Barry Almeida and Nic Pierog for most in a single season in Railers history. Callin's second goal also stood as the game-winner, marking his sixth of the season, tying him with Anthony Repaci's six scored in the 2021-22 season. Shots favored Worcester 18-6 in the second.

Despite the eight combined goals through the first 40 minutes of play neither team was able to net a goal until 17:23 into the third. It was Adirondack who scored the lone third period goal as Dan Ebrahim (1st) made it a one goal game with Jeremy Brodeur pulled to the Thunder bench. The Railers kept the Thunder off the board for the final 2:37 of the third period leading to the 5-4 win. Shots favored Adirondack 9-5 in the third and favored Worcester 35-24 in regulation.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Isaiah Fox (1-0-1, +0, 4 Shots), 2nd Star: Matthew Kopperud (1-0-1, +2, 5 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (2-1-3, +2, 5 Shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 35-24... Jeremy Brodeur (10-10-0-1) made 30 saves on 35 shots for Adirondack... Hugo Ollas (12-15-1-2) made 20 saves on 24 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion backed up... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-3... Alec Cicero (DNP), Ryan Dickinson (IR), J.D. Dudek (IR), Kabore Dunn (DNP), Riley Ginnell (IR), Kolby Johnson (IR), Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 45-31-3-2 all-time vs. the Thunder and 22-18-1-0 at the Cool Insuring Arena.

