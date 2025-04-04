Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Coralville, IA - Following their successful qualification for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year on home ice, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Iowa for their inaugural matchup against the Iowa Heartlanders, marking the first of three games scheduled for the weekend. In a closely contested overtime game, the Admirals were defeated by the Heartlanders with a final score of 4-3.
Ian Shane made his second appearance as goaltender for the Admirals. He registered 18 saves off of 22 shots faced.
The Heartlanders started the game with urgency, seizing an early opportunity as Ryan McGuire capitalized on a breakaway with a precise one-timer finish. This play was the result of a turnover by the Admirals in the offensive zone. In response, Norfolk intensified their forechecking efforts, which culminated in an equalizing goal.
With eleven minutes remaining in the opening period, Justin Young scored his tenth goal of the season converting a rebound, leveling the score at 1-1. Towards the end of the first period, Brady Fleurent boosted the Admirals' position by scoring after an offensive faceoff that resulted in the puck reaching his stick. He skillfully wristed in his twenty-sixth goal of the season, giving his team a 2-1 lead.
The Admirals outshot the Heartlanders 12-5, securing a 2-1 advantage as they entered the first intermission.
Resembling the dynamics of the first period, the Heartlanders quickly struck early in the second period. This occurred three minutes in when Jonny Sorenson capitalized on a loose puck in front of the net. Shortly thereafter, Norfolk regained their lead with a goal from Colton Young, who finished a breakaway with an elegant forehand shot through the five-hole, marking his fourteenth goal of the season. The assist from Connor Fedorek was notably precise, setting up Young for the decisive strike.
Throughout the period, numerous penalties were assessed; however, no goals were scored during the power plays. In the closing seconds of the period, Shane made a critical save, allowing the Admirals to preserve their 3-2 lead as they headed into the final twenty minutes of play.
The score remained unchanged until the later stages of the third period. Following a penalty assessed to Brandon Osmundson, the Heartlanders equalized the game during a power play, capitalizing on an unusual bounce from a shot taken by Ryan McGuire. In response to this goal, Iowa increased its intensity in the forecheck; however, the regulation time of sixty minutes proved insufficient to determine a winner.
During the overtime period, Keltie Jeri-Leon scored the winning goal after executing a breakaway, securing a comeback victory for Iowa, while Norfolk earned a point in the standings.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. IA - K. Jeri-Leon (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
2. IA - R. McGuire (2 goals)
3. IA - K. McClellan (27 saves off 30 shots faced)
What's Next
Game two between the Heartlanders and Admirals is scheduled for tomorrow evening at Xtreame Arena, with the puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Bison Suffer Loss to Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club
- Admirals Clinch Playoff Berth, Despite OT Loss against Reading
- Admirals Sign Cornell Goaltender Ian Shane