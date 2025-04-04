Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, IA - Following their successful qualification for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year on home ice, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Iowa for their inaugural matchup against the Iowa Heartlanders, marking the first of three games scheduled for the weekend. In a closely contested overtime game, the Admirals were defeated by the Heartlanders with a final score of 4-3.

Ian Shane made his second appearance as goaltender for the Admirals. He registered 18 saves off of 22 shots faced.

The Heartlanders started the game with urgency, seizing an early opportunity as Ryan McGuire capitalized on a breakaway with a precise one-timer finish. This play was the result of a turnover by the Admirals in the offensive zone. In response, Norfolk intensified their forechecking efforts, which culminated in an equalizing goal.

With eleven minutes remaining in the opening period, Justin Young scored his tenth goal of the season converting a rebound, leveling the score at 1-1. Towards the end of the first period, Brady Fleurent boosted the Admirals' position by scoring after an offensive faceoff that resulted in the puck reaching his stick. He skillfully wristed in his twenty-sixth goal of the season, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

The Admirals outshot the Heartlanders 12-5, securing a 2-1 advantage as they entered the first intermission.

Resembling the dynamics of the first period, the Heartlanders quickly struck early in the second period. This occurred three minutes in when Jonny Sorenson capitalized on a loose puck in front of the net. Shortly thereafter, Norfolk regained their lead with a goal from Colton Young, who finished a breakaway with an elegant forehand shot through the five-hole, marking his fourteenth goal of the season. The assist from Connor Fedorek was notably precise, setting up Young for the decisive strike.

Throughout the period, numerous penalties were assessed; however, no goals were scored during the power plays. In the closing seconds of the period, Shane made a critical save, allowing the Admirals to preserve their 3-2 lead as they headed into the final twenty minutes of play.

The score remained unchanged until the later stages of the third period. Following a penalty assessed to Brandon Osmundson, the Heartlanders equalized the game during a power play, capitalizing on an unusual bounce from a shot taken by Ryan McGuire. In response to this goal, Iowa increased its intensity in the forecheck; however, the regulation time of sixty minutes proved insufficient to determine a winner.

During the overtime period, Keltie Jeri-Leon scored the winning goal after executing a breakaway, securing a comeback victory for Iowa, while Norfolk earned a point in the standings.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. IA - K. Jeri-Leon (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. IA - R. McGuire (2 goals)

3. IA - K. McClellan (27 saves off 30 shots faced)

What's Next

Game two between the Heartlanders and Admirals is scheduled for tomorrow evening at Xtreame Arena, with the puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

