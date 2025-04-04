Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters (40-22-4-1, 85 points, .634 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (22-37-6-2, 52 points, .388 point %)

Date: April 4, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12626632-2025-tahoe-knight-monsters-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: April 5, 2025 - Tahoe @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Utah is 12-8 on Saturdays this season.

Friday's Matchup

It's the opener of a two-game series and the ninth of ten regular season meetings between Utah and Tahoe. Utah is 3-4-1 vs Tahoe this season. The Grizzlies have played many close games as 16 of their last 28 games have been decided by one goal. Watch out for the second period as Utah is tied for third in the league with 84 goals in the middle frame this season. Utah has scored 15 goals over their last 3 games. Utah is 5 for 15 on the power play over their last 3 games.

Remaining Games for the 2024-2025 Season

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

April 9, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

April 11, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

April 12, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Allen Series Last Week

March 26, 2025 - Allen 5 Utah 6 - The Grizzlies got 2 goals and 2 assists from Keaton Mastrodonato. Reilly Connors scored his first pro goal 1:21 into the contest. Just 24 seconds later Adam Berg scored his sixth of the campaign. Mick Messner scored the game winner on a power play 11:57 into the third and the Grizzlies held on for the one goal win. Luke Manning added a goal for Utah. Allen was 4 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 2 for 6.

March 28, 2025 - Allen 5 Utah 2 - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Luke LaMaster and Griffin Ness but it wasn't enough as Luke Richardson saved 32 of 34 to lead the Allen Americans to a 5-2 win on a Friday night at Maverik Center. Jake Barczewski stopped 24 of 28 in the loss. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

March 29, 2025 - Allen 6 Utah 7 (Shootout) - Griffin Ness scored 1 goal and 2 assists and he also scored in the shootout to lead the Utah attack. Luke Manning also had 1 goal and 2 assists. Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 1 assist and Derek Daschke had 2 assists. Jake Barczewski stopped 44 of 50 and 3 of 4 in the shootout as he earned his team leading 13th win of the season. Allen outshot Utah 50 to 45. Utah was 2 for 6 on the power play, Allen was 2 for 5.

March Recap

The Grizzlies went 4-8-1 in 13 games in the month of March. Utah scored a combined 24 goals in their 4 wins during the month. Highlights include an 8-3 victory at Tulsa on March 1st, where Utah scored 7 unanswered goals. Three of Utah's four wins in March came against the Allen Americans.

Jake Barczewski had 3 wins in March as well as a .909 save percentage and a 3.16 goals against average. Vnny Duplessis had 1 win in March as he saved 38-41 in the 8-3 win on March 1st.

Reed Lebster led Utah in points for the second straight month as he had 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 13 games. Luke Manning (6 goals, 5 assists) and Keaton Mastrodonato (7 goals, 4 assists) each had 11 points in March. Derek Daschke had 4 goals and 6 assists in the month.

Grizzlies March Leaders

Goals: Keaton Mastrodonato (7)

Assists: Reed Lebster (9)

Points: Lebster (13)

Shots on Goal: Mastrodonato (51)

Plus/Minus: Adam Berg (+3)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Derek Daschke is second among league defensemen with 53 points as well as second with 15 goals. Daschke is also second among league d-men with 8 power play goals and 178 shots on goal. Daschke is third among league defensemen with 22 power play points. Daschke is fourth among league defensemen with 38 assists. Jake Barczewski is fourth in the league with 1034 saves. Briley Wood is ninth among league rookies with 46 points (20g, 26a). Reed Lebster is tenth among rookies with 43 points (19g, 24a). Griffin Ness is tied for second among league rookies with 3 shootout goals.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has used 50 players this season. 15 different players have scored their first pro goal this season. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah has a second period goal in 20 of their last 23 games. Utah has 15 goals in their last 3 games. Utah is tied for third in the league with 84 second period goals. Utah is 15-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 12-8 on Saturdays this season. Utah is 20-2-2 when scoring 4 or more goals. 20 of their 22 wins have come when they have scored 4 or more. 16 of their last 28 games have been decided by one goal. The Grizzlies are ninth on the power play at home this season (21.4 percent, 28 for 131). Utah has 9 games of 2 or more power play goals.

Save That Puck It's His First as a Pro

In three straight games at Maverik Center the Grizzlies have had a player earn their first professional goal. Reilly Connors scored his first pro goal 1:21 into the contest on March 26. Connors had 14 goals in four college seasons. Luke LaMaster lit the lamp as a professional for the first time 9:19 into the second period on March 28th. LaMaster had 1 goal in his college career, which came in the 2022-23 season at the University of Wisconsin. On March 29th Garrett Pyke scored his first pro goal on a power play 16:22 into the first period. Pyke is the 15th player for Utah this season to score their first professional goal.

Recent Transactions

March 28 - Defenseman Grant Gabriele comes over to Utah after he was released from a PTO with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

March 26 - Grizzlies release defenseman Lincoln Erne.

March 25 - Grizzlies sign forward Evan Friesen.

March 25 - Grizzlies release forward Reed Stark.

March 19 - Defenseman Josh Thrower was claimed off waivers from Kansas City. Thrower made his Grizzlies debut on March 21 at KC. Thrower is the 49th player to appear in a game for Utah this season.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign forward Reilly Connors.

March 10 - Grizzlies acquire forward Griffin Ness and defenseman Grant Gabriele from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Cole Gallant.

Second Period Fireworks for Utah

Utah has scored a second period goal in 19 of their last 22 games. The Grizzlies have 38 goals in the second period over their last 30 games. Utah is tied for third in the league with 84 second period goals.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (16): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Josh Thrower, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (10): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Grant Gabriele, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 22-37-6-2

Home record: 12-17-4-1

Road record : 10-20-2-1

Win percentage : .388

Standings Points : 52

Last 10 : 3-6-1

Streak : 1-0

Goals per game : 3.12 (13th) Goals for : 209

Goals against per game : 4.09 (28th) Goals Against : 274

Shots per game : 31.67 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.69 (27th)

Power Play : 45 for 231 - 19.5 % (Tied 13th)

Penalty Kill : 142 for 203 - 70.0 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 686. 10.24 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 7.

Record When Scoring First: 14-8-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 8-29-4.

Record in One Goal Games : 9-7-6-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 6-0-6-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Briley Wood (20)

Assists : Derek Daschke (38)

Points : Daschke (53)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (22)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (8)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (15)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (180)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (13.5 %) - Minimum 65 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (13)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.899)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.58)

Streaks

Goals: Griffin Ness (2) Dylan Fitze, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Garrett Pyke (1)

Assists: Griffin Ness (3) Adam Berg, Luke Manning (2) Derek Daschke, Christian Hausinger, Mastrodoato, Briley Wood (1)

Points (2 or more): Ness (4) Berg, Manning (3)

Multiple Point Games

14 - Derek Daschke.

13 - Keaton Mastrodonato.

9 - Mick Messner, Neil Shea.

8 - Reed Lebster Andrew Nielsen.

6 - Cole Gallant, Briley Wood.

5 - Cole Fonstad.

4- Luke Manning, Bryan Yoon.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson, Griffin Ness.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Reilly Connors, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Garrett Pyke, Chad Hillebrand, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones.

