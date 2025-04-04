Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - USA Hockey announced today that former Rays Head Coach and current San Jose Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky has been named as Head Coach of the United States Men's National Ice Hockey Team for the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championship.
This is Warsofsky's first time as Head Coach for Team USA and second stint in the World Championships, as he was previously the Assistant Coach for the 2023 Men's team. In 2023, he helped guide USA to a fourth-place finish at the tournament.
Warsofsky, 37, spent five seasons with the Stingrays from 2013-2018. The Marshfield, Massachusetts native served as South Carolina's Assistant Coach for three seasons under current Washington Capitals Head Coach Spencer Carbery. Carbery and Warsofsky helped the Stingrays reach the Kelly Cup Final in 2015.
Following Carbery's departure, Warsofsky served as South Carolina's Head Coach for two years. As Head Coach of the Stingrays, he amassed an 88-44-10-2 record and guided the team to another Kelly Cup Final appearance in 2017.
Warsofsky was named the Head Coach of the Sharks on June 13, 2024, becoming the youngest active head coach in the NHL at 36 years old. He is one of three former Stingrays currently serving as an NHL Head Coach, joining Carbery and Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar.
Former South Carolina Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky
