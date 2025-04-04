Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Mason Nevers to an ECHL contract.

Nevers, 24, just finished a five-year career at the University of Minnesota where he accumulated 66 points (27G, 39A) in 171 games serving as team Captain this year and an alternate captain in 2023-24. The Edina, MN native helped the Golden Gophers to a Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2021 and Regular Season Championships in 2022 and 2023. Across his five seasons Minnesota qualified the for the NCAA Tournament each year including two trips to the Frozen Four. During the 2022-23 campaign Minnesota lost in the National Championship game 3-2 in overtime vs. Quinnipiac.

The 5-foot-11, 180lb right-handed shooter served as an alternate captain for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers in 2019-20 producing 40 points (19G, 21A) in 47 games. He helped Edina High School to a Minnesota (Class AA) State Championship in 2018-19 where he served as Team Captain.

Idaho is at Allen tonight and tomorrow for puck drops at 6:10 p.m. (MT) then in Tulsa at 2:05 p.m. (MT).

