Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Jakob Breault to an amateur tryout contract.

Breault, 25, just finished his final season at NCAA (D3) Utica University where he totaled 37 points (17g, 20a) in 31 games with the Pioneers, and helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship game. In three seasons with Utica University, the Acton Vale, Quebec native registered 91 points (39g, 52a) in 81 games.

Prior to joining the Pioneers, Breault played one season at NCAA (D1) University of Alaska-Fairbanks and had four points (3g, 1a) in 18 games.

