Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Jakob Breault to an amateur tryout contract.
Breault, 25, just finished his final season at NCAA (D3) Utica University where he totaled 37 points (17g, 20a) in 31 games with the Pioneers, and helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship game. In three seasons with Utica University, the Acton Vale, Quebec native registered 91 points (39g, 52a) in 81 games.
Prior to joining the Pioneers, Breault played one season at NCAA (D1) University of Alaska-Fairbanks and had four points (3g, 1a) in 18 games.
The Thunder return home tonight to host the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Come enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light with just three home games remaining!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
