Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (35-23-8-1, 79pts) defeated the Allen Americans (16-40-8-3, 43pts) Friday night by a final score of 7-3 in front of 4,772 fans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. With five games remaining the Steelheads are now two points back of Wichita for the fourth and final playoff spot with a game in hand. Idaho will square off against the Americans Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. (MT).

The Steelheads trailed 2-1 after the first period where they outshot the Americans 19-10. Tyler Burnie gave Allen a 1-0 lead 2:58 into the contest then at 7:04 Mason Nevers (1st) tied the game from Francesco Arcuri and Demetrios Koumontzis. From the right hash marks Koumontzis fed Arcuri below the right side of the goal line. Arcuri found Nevers inside the right circle where he beat Luke Richardson five-hole. Ayden McDonald put Allen back out in front with 6:57 to go in the frame.

Idaho led 5-2 after 40 minutes of play highlighted by three goals in the front half of the frame in a stretch of 3:44. A.J. White (13th) tied the game at 2-2 just 54 seconds in from Wade Murphy and Matt Register. From the left hash marks Register cycled the puck behind the net for Murphy where he found White inside the left circle for a quick low shot past the glove of Richardson. Then 2:22 later Patrick Moynihan (9th) gave Idaho a 3-2 lead from Register and C.J. Walker. From the left hash marks Walker spun the puck to Moynihan at the faceoff dot. He drifted below the circle and fed Register in the high slot who went back for Moynihan tucking the puck past the near leg of Richardson at 3:16. Then 82 seconds later Kaleb Pearson (9th) stretched the lead to a pair from Canade. Pearson fed Canade down the left wing through center ice where Canade then got to the left faceoff dot and fed Pearson backdoor for a deflection at 4:38 making it 4-2. With 3:49 left in the frame Pearson (10th) struck again this time from Patrick Kudla and Reece Harsch making it a 5-2 score. In the right circle Pearson thread the puck to Harsch at the right point who then slid it across the line for Kudla. He shook off an Allen skater and from the top of the left circle fed Pearson in the right circle where he fired a wrister into the top left corner.

Nick Canade (15th) made it 6-2 at 6:42 of the third period from Pearson and Ty Pelton-Byce. From outside the left circle Pelton-Byce fed Canade at the left side of the goal line. Canade then slid it to Pearson at the right side of the crease where he back for Canade for the one touch into the net. At 10:38 of the frame Brayden Watts scored making it a 6-3 game. Then with five minutes left in the game Moynihan (10th) increased the lead to 7-3 from Jade Miller and Ryan Gagnon. Moynihan pulled up outside the left circle feeding Gagnon inside the right face-off dot. Gagnon fed Miller at the right side post where he threaded the puck to Moynihan for a one-timer in the left circle to cap off the night.

Ben Kraws made 20 saves on 23 shots in the win while Luke Richardson made 36 saves on 43 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Kaleb Pearson (2-1-3, IDH)

2) Nick Canade (1-1-2, IDH)

3) Matt Register (0-2-2, IDH)

