Fuel Defeat Komets 4-2 on Friday Night
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE- The Fuel traveled to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets on Friday night. Special teams made the difference after two shorthanded goals, a power play goal, and an empty netter. Ultimately, the Fuel took the 4-2 victory.
1ST PERIOD
Former Fuel forward Zach Jordan kicked off the scoring with a goal at 5:11 to put Fort Wayne up 1-0.
Lucas Brenton took a high sticking penalty at 7:53, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill for the first time.
They were able to kill off that penalty before getting back-to-back power plays on interference and too many men calls.
At 15:55, on that second power play, Matus Spodniak scored to even it up 1-1. Nick Grima and Owen Robinson had the assists on that goal, making it the third goal in a row that those two have had the assists on.
17 seconds later, Darby Llewellyn scored to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead. Jordan Martin had the lone assist.
At 19:36, Fort Wayne's Ferguson was given a charging penalty, putting the Fuel on a late power play.
It was Jordan who scored again, however, tying it up 2-2 with a shorthanded goal for Fort Wayne at 19:47.
2ND PERIOD
At 3:26, Robinson sat for slashing which gave Fort Wayne a power play that the Fuel killed off.
Lucas Brenton and Jack Dugan each were assessed two minutes for roughing at 9:19 as things got heated between the two aggressors.
Dugan returned to the box at 15:22 after a delay of game call. The Fuel did not score on their power play.
Neither team scored in the second period but Indy had 14 shots to Fort Wayne's 10.
3RD PERIOD
At 2:08, Nathan Burke took an elbowing penalty which put Fort Wayne on the power play for the first time in the third period but they could not score.
Llewellyn scored his second goal of the game at 3:39, which was his fourth shorthanded goal of the year. The goal was unassisted and put the Fuel up 3-2.
Noah Ganske took a slashing penalty at 6:56 but the Komets killed it off.
With about a minute to go, the Komets pulled Connor Ungar from goal in favor of the extra skater but it was Kevin Lynch who sealed the deal for the Fuel with an empty net goal at 18:48.
Time expired soon after and the Fuel took the 4-2 victory, holding onto their spot at fourth in the Central division with 68 points while Bloomington and Kalamazoo end the night at 64 each.
