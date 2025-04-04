Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison on Friday, April 4 at Grossinger Motors Arena with a final score of 4-1.
Toledo played a strong game from start to finish as they clinched the Central Division.
How it Happened:
The Walleye wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Cole Gallant kept his hot streak going with a goal at 5:35. Assisting on the play were Conlan Keenan and Billy Moskal, who recorded his first professional point.
Just 28 seconds later, the Walleye struck again, this time courtesy of Josh Nodler with a snipe from the right circle. Walleye newcomers Will Hillman and Peyton Hoyt each notched their first professional points with assists on the goal. Toledo remained in control and held a 2-0 lead after the first period.
The Walleye kept the momentum going in the second period as they continued to add to the score. Mitch Lewandowski scored his 24th goal of the season, deflecting a shot from Brandon Hawkins into the net. Jed Pietila earned the secondary assist.
Not long after, the BGSU Falcon duo of Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse connected for another tally. Craggs delivered a beautiful pass to Kruse behind the net, who slipped it past the glove of the Bloomington goaltender to extend the lead.
The Bison added a power-play goal early in the third period to spoil the shutout, but it was all they could manage as Carter Gylander remained dominant and composed in net, stopping 33 of 34 shots.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - C. Gylander (33 SVS)
2. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G)
3. BLM - L. Felix-Denis (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will wrap up their road trip against the Cyclones with a midday matchup in Cincinnati. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.