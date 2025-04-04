Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison on Friday, April 4 at Grossinger Motors Arena with a final score of 4-1.

Toledo played a strong game from start to finish as they clinched the Central Division.

How it Happened:

The Walleye wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Cole Gallant kept his hot streak going with a goal at 5:35. Assisting on the play were Conlan Keenan and Billy Moskal, who recorded his first professional point.

Just 28 seconds later, the Walleye struck again, this time courtesy of Josh Nodler with a snipe from the right circle. Walleye newcomers Will Hillman and Peyton Hoyt each notched their first professional points with assists on the goal. Toledo remained in control and held a 2-0 lead after the first period.

The Walleye kept the momentum going in the second period as they continued to add to the score. Mitch Lewandowski scored his 24th goal of the season, deflecting a shot from Brandon Hawkins into the net. Jed Pietila earned the secondary assist.

Not long after, the BGSU Falcon duo of Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse connected for another tally. Craggs delivered a beautiful pass to Kruse behind the net, who slipped it past the glove of the Bloomington goaltender to extend the lead.

The Bison added a power-play goal early in the third period to spoil the shutout, but it was all they could manage as Carter Gylander remained dominant and composed in net, stopping 33 of 34 shots.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Gylander (33 SVS)

2. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G)

3. BLM - L. Felix-Denis (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will wrap up their road trip against the Cyclones with a midday matchup in Cincinnati. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

